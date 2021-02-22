Why you need to subscribe to ARD Black Box

Tired of taking endless hauls to home-styled department stores? Us too. All avid Homegoods and Target shoppers, we know you’re out there, and we know you know how disappointing it feels to leave a store empty-handed when you had every intention of spending. Hurts, doesn’t it?

Well, what if I told you that there was an opportunity for you to get home decor items delivered directly to your doorstep? I’ll take a subscription box, but for home decor please!

Introducing, ARD Black Box. Curated by Ashley Romero, this seasonal subscription box is going to be the next best thing. If you’re looking to spruce up your home with unique, hand-picked items, get ready to meet your newest obsession— oops, I meant, subscription.

You’ll receive four boxes a year, filled with chic, seasonal home items that you got at a fraction of the retail price, and the best part is you never have to leave the house! Still need more convincing? Read on to check out the top items in their winter collection.

Champagne Flutes

These black swan champagne flutes bring the perfect edge to your home. They are perfect for hosting, bold, and they never go out of style. I can’t wait to use these flutes all year round.

Mini Marble Cutting Boards

These mini marble cutting boards look absolutely adorable and belong on display in any kitchen. Use them for prep work or as serving trays, the opportunities are endless. What can I say? I am a sucker for a good cutting board!

Woven Coasters

These woven coasters are such a wonderful, bohemian piece that you won’t find at any department store! They’re soft so they won’t scratch the table, and the fabric absorbs condensation from the glass. Sounds like the ultimate all-in-one coaster to me!

Images provided by ARD Black Box.

Instagram: @ardblackbox