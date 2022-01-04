How you can Protect Your Fruit and Veggie Garden in the Winter

Today we want to share some great tips on how to protect your fruit and veggie garden in the winter. British weather isn’t particularly ideal for growing fruits and veggies all-year round. Even in the Summer, we face many unexpected changes in the climate. For example, the 2007 summer floods had a detrimental impact on agriculture in the UK. This is why it is important to take extra measures to protect your produce, especially in winter. Here’s our advice on how to prepare your garden or allotment for the remainder of the colder months.

Fruit trees

It’s recommended that if you have a greenhouse or conservatory, to move your fruit trees inside immediately. However, if you don’t have that luxury, there are several other things you can do. First, mulch the roots of your tree to provide them with insulation and improve the fertility of the soil which is vital for growth and the plants health. It’s also advised that you steer clear of pruning your tree during

the autumn as this can prohibit growth and if your branches are too short, they may not survive the winter cold. Another way to preserve your branches in the case of snowfall, is to shake the snow off gently, otherwise the heavy weight will cause them to snap. Whilst caring for your branches, ensure you pay attention to the other parts of your fruit tree and replace supportive wires, tree ties, and stakes. Another nifty technique is to paint the trunk of your tree with a mix of white latex paint and water. This acts as a protective layer against sunburn which can occur when bright light reflects off snow.

Smaller plants

If you have grown exotic fruit such as strawberries and raspberries during the summer months, and wish to preserve the plants, a Polytunnel can protect them from harsh frosh and prevent them from being buried by snowfall. Investing in a Polytunnel is an excellent way to protect your fruits and veggies during the winter, but if you feel you only need it for smaller plants, purchase a cloche or fruit cage which are basically miniature versions of Polytunnels. They also help to regulate temperature and maintain the growth rate even in the bitter cold!

Vegetable patch

If you have a vegetable patch, it’s a good idea to do a test on your soil so you are aware of the PH and nutrient levels of your soil. This can help you be informed over whether it is safe to plant veggies in the first place, or if you need to add some extra nutrients to help them survive over the winter. You will better understand the quality of your soil and take the correct steps to ensure you have a healthy garden for successful growth.

Get ready for Spring

Planning ahead is the key to having a healthy growing season when the spring comes. Clean up your gardens by pulling weeds, raking mulch, and amending the quality of your soil. It’s even a good idea to now plant garlic for the upcoming season. You’ll be ready and waiting to plant a whole new variety of vegetables as it becomes warmer.

By following these tips you are sure to have a blooming garden full of beautiful fruits and veggies – perfect to incorporate into your cooking to warm you up on the coldest of winter days!

