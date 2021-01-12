Today we want to ask – how much does your home get in your way? Why do we make home improvements, upgrades, and renovations for our home? Style plays a huge part, but that’s not the only factor, is it? For most of us, we’re trying to create a home that gels with our lifestyle but, by following trends rather than our own needs, we can often create a home that gets in the way of it, instead. Here, we’re looking at a few ways your home might get in the way of your lifestyle and, more importantly, what to do about it.

Privacy and security

The primary purpose of the home is, of course, to keep you protected from the outside world. However, there’s a lot that you can do to better make sure you actually get this sensation while inside. Aside from using things like blinds to better keep peeping eyes out, one of the best security investments you can make, and not as expensive as you might think, is in a Wi-Fi-connected doorbell with a camera as shown as PC Mag.

Space to get to work

How do you use the space available in your home? If you have a room that’s being used as a guest room or as additional storage, it might be time to rethink its purpose. For instance, if you’re looking to get a little more active in your home, then you can create your own workout space and start making room for gym equipment. Or if you work from home, you can make sure you’re not working where you eat or sleep by creating a home office in that space, instead.

Stop cleaning so much

How much time do you spend cleaning the home throughout the week? If you’re not cleaning, is it getting consistently dusty and otherwise wanting of your attention? One of the best ways to stop that is to stop thinking solely about style and combine it with mindfulness for maintenance. Options like vinyl flooring from Flooring365 can help you imbue your home with the look of wood, while also making it a lot easier to clean. That way, you can spend a little less time dusting around and a little more time actually enjoying your home.

Spark joy

If you haven’t yet heard of the wisdom of Marie Kondo, then now is the time to listen and take it to heart. Clutter is very much the most prevalent modern problem in homes across the country. It makes the home harder to clean, it increases feelings of stress and claustrophobia and, more often than not, it stops you from creating the aesthetic that you really want. Start looking for ways to sell off, donate, or otherwise get rid of old knick-knacks and objects that have long lost their purpose and stop holding onto things because it would be “a waste” to get rid of them.

When you start creating a home that truly fits your wants and your needs, then you can see the difference it will make to your lifestyle pay off. Follow the tips above to enjoy that experience for yourself.

Read more home improvement articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay