Today we want to share some great tips on how to keep your bathroom nice and warm. Oh, the weather outside is frightful, and so is your bathroom if you don’t know how to heat it properly. If you know that every morning is going to see you shaking in a cold bathroom while waiting for the shower to get warm, or you get a literal chill up your spine knowing that a trip to the loo feels like you’re going outside on a winter’s evening, you’re going to want to change things in there.

Getting a bathroom in a position where it can heat easily, and stay warm, is much easier than you think. It doesn’t require any major remodeling work to be done, and you don’t even need to think about moving pipes or anything else around to turn it into a cozy little room. If you have some free time on your hands (and at this time of year, who doesn’t) here are some of the ways you can keep your bathroom nice and warm.

Get familiar with your fan

Heat is always looking for a way to leave a room, and we tend to enhance that in bathrooms. If you’re someone who always leaves a window or door open as soon as you’re finished in the shower, you’re letting moisture and heat out. If your bathroom has a fan that you don’t turn on, get it working and on when you’re in the shower.

Just don’t be lazy and have it set to come on anytime someone is in the bathroom. Because most are made to stay on for a few minutes after the lights are off again, if you have the heating on, you’re actively pushing warm air out of the bathroom. Would you leave your front door open when the heating is on? No? Then don’t have fans doing the same.

Boost heat with an electric radiator

Bathroom radiators are usually the smallest radiators you have in your home. Don’t believe me? Go take a quick tour of the house to see for yourself. The reason for having small bathrooms is traditionally that space is at a premium. So why would I even suggest that you get another radiator installed?

Well, electric radiators are the hidden gem of the radiator world, and I think people just don’t realize how complementary they can be in any room. If your bathroom has a radiator which is hot to the touch, but the room still feels quite cold, it means the room has a heat demand much higher than the radiator can ever reach. Instead of getting new pipework laid down, all you need to do is get a small electric radiator on the wall and plug it in.

It will raise the output to meet demand without you needing to do anything else, and they aren’t as expensive as people think. Just take a look at some of the electric bathroom radiators available here for under £200. All you need is a small space on the wall beside a plug socket, and you’re good to go!

The towel trick

Let’s say you don’t care about the bathroom staying warm all the time, but you want it to be warm when you’re in there. Make a point of hanging your towels on the rail at bedtime, so they’re nice and warm in the morning, or get a cheap robe hook you can screw on to the radiator.

Make sure your windows don’t whistle

Worse than fans pulling out heat are windows pushing cold air in. If you have a drafty window where it doesn’t close properly, or there’s an obvious gap letting cold air in, you’ll want to get it seen.

It could be a solution as simple as getting a roll of rubber draught seal and going around the window frame and having a draught excluder screwed to the bottom of the door, so cold air can’t make its way into the rest of the house.

When in doubt, rug out

Finally, let’s say you can’t afford to get a fan fixed or have a new radiator on the wall. Get yourself a cheap washable rug for the floor, and you’ll not have to think about cold tippy toes all winter long.

Now get that bathroom warm!

I hope you found these tips to be helpful and there’s at least one or two here that could see your bathroom getting nice and warm without having to spend too much.

