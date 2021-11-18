Today we want to share a few tips on how to prepare your house for sale. Selling your property can be a lengthy process, and one of the most important things is preparing your house for sale. You’ll need to make your house as attractive as possible to potential buyers, and there are many ways that you can do this.

1 . Get rid of your clutter

When you’re preparing your house for sale the first step is to get rid of your clutter. A messy and cluttered home may put off potential buyers. It’s also helpful to get rid of things you don’t need before you move.

When you’ve been living in a property for years it’s easy to accumulate lots of possessions that you don’t use. Set aside some time to sort through your belongings, and get rid of anything that you don’t want. The Clutter-free app has lots of helpful suggestions to support you with this process.

Deep clean your property

Once the clutter is out of the way you’ll need to deep clean your property. You can either clean the property yourself, or if you might like to hire a professional cleaner. Cleaning the property yourself will help you to save money, but if you don’t have much free time it’s probably better to hire someone. A clean home gives off a great impression and it’s also a good idea to light some scented candles prior to your house viewings.

Fix cosmetic & structural issues

Before you show your home to buyers it’s a good idea to fix any structural and cosmetic issues. You should repair any broken roof tiles, leaks, or cracks in the walls and flooring. Touch-up any chipped paint work, and fix any loose or creaking doors.

Buyers will be looking carefully at every single aspect of your home. Anything that looks broken or worn out will immediately create a negative impression.

Maximize space

When you’re showing your home you’ll want to ensure that it looks as spacious as possible. There are lots of ways that you can maximize space in your home, including:

Use plenty of mirrors and reflective materials.

Try smart storage options, including furniture with storage.

Floating cabinets can help you to maximize space.

Decorate with light or neutral colors.

Stick to a minimal decor scheme.

Interior design

To prepare your house for sale you’ll need to think about your interior design choices. It’s better to keep your decor relatively plain, (people can easily become distracted or put off by ostentatious decor). Regardless, you’ll want to give your rooms a revamp, whether it’s new cushions or rugs. Color coordinated accessories are a great way to make your home look more neat and inviting. If you’re stuck for ideas check out interior designer influencers on Instagram. The web is a great place to find interior design inspiration.

Boost your curb appeal

If you’re keen to sell your home you’re going to need a little curb appeal. When prospective buyers approach your house from the street, you’ll want them to be impressed already! Here are a few general ideas you can use to improve your curb appeal:

Fix any issues, whether it’s broken paving stones or a loose gate.

Paint your fences, you can use fence-stain, or a bright color if you prefer.

Add decorative touches, for example ornaments or hanging baskets.

Plant fresh new flowers to enhance the space.

Clean up any debris and use a power washer to remove stains from the house.

Consider your lighting

The right lighting can help you to enhance your home, illuminating the rooms and creating an inviting atmosphere. It’s best to fill your rooms with natural light. If any of your rooms have poor lighting you might consider investing in special lamps or bulbs. Perhaps you’re looking for decorative lighting? Both fairy lights and chandeliers look grt in a living-room space.

Remember, LED lighting is far more energy efficient, and these lights will also help to keep your energy bills down. Moving can be expensive as it is, so you’ll probably be looking for simple ways to save!

Choose the right realtor

As part of your process you’ll need to research the top real estate websites. If you’re looking to sell your property, Compass can match you with an expert who understands your market. Selling your home can be a lengthy process, and you’ll want to get the best price you can. To ensure that the process runs smoothly you’ll need support from the best realtors. Here are a few questions that you might like to ask your realtor:

Can you tell me about your credentials?

How many properties have you sold in this neighbourhood?

How do you set your listing prices?

Can you explain your sales approach?

What can I do to prepare my property?

Marketing your property

You might have a great property to sell, but without great marketing it can be difficult to reach the right buyers. You’ll need to work with real estate professionals who can provide great marketing support. It can also be helpful to work with a real estate photographer, to get some stunning pictures of your property. With beautiful photographs you’re sure to stand out against the competition!

Get inspired

Keen to get some more advice? These podcasts have got plenty of great info:

Make Your Move Easier:

If you’re getting ready to sell your house this is the podcast for you. The show is hosted by Kelly Vandever, a Georgia based real estate agent. Each week Kelly discusses a range of topics including, ‘How To Maximize Your Price’, and ‘The Importance Of Pictures When Selling A House.’

A Better Way With Real Estate:

During these episodes you’ll learn about navigating the challenges of buying a new home. If you’ve got questions about selling your property the likelihood is that you’ll find the answers here.

Preparing your house for sale will help you to speed up the sales process. Your realtor will be able to provide further advice about ensuring a speedy sale. With the right expert support it’s much easier to sell your property.

