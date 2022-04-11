A Daughter’s Love: TikTok Star Malinalli Cervantes Faces Mother’s Cancer Battle

Malinalli Cervantes has been on a harrowing journey these past few months. Her beloved mother, Xochitl Cortez, received the devastating diagnosis of advanced stage three breast cancer. But the realization came frustratingly slowly, says Malinalli, especially given Xochitl’s persistent vigilance over her increasingly alarming symptoms. “My mom was misdiagnosed. We had the suspicion that she had breast cancer two or three years ago. At first when she brought it up, it was very brushed under the rug. Her concerns weren’t really taken that seriously. She was finding really small bumps. Later on, they performed a routine mammogram and ultrasound and said it was benign cysts without any risk. This was December 2019 and again July 2021. They didn’t do further testing such as a biopsy or MRI to actually confirm benign cysts. She asked for a further screening so she could see what it looked like. They looked at it and they told her, ‘Yeah, it just looks like you have a lot of cysts and the radiologists know what they are looking for.’ By August 2021, her cancer grew to the size of a mango in her left breasts. That is extremely big. Cysts don’t get that big. So she felt really frustrated.” Xochitl was haunted by her father’s fate, an anxiety only compounded by delays in care and a feeling of isolation. ”A year or two years prior, my grandfather had died from cancer, even though he had regular care, and they didn’t catch it in time. The doctors ran tests and he was waiting for treatment. They found out he had cancer after he died. I feel like that really scared her and she didn’t wanna have that same fate. She didn’t want to be overlooked and have her concerns overlooked to the point where it would grow and be more threatening. And yet despite her advocating for herself, it did end up happening. It was not until October that she secured breast care to drain her ‘cyst.’ It was then that she was diagnosed with a potential stage 2 cancer. After further testing (a biopsy, ultrasound, mammogram, MRI and CAT scan). it was changed to Stage 3A. When she asked the radiologist to explain to her how just two months ago she only had benign cysts and now diagnosed with an invasive cancer. He said that they made a mistake and that 20% of women with dense breast cancer fall in this category. To my mother this meant that her doctor should have ordered a biopsy on concerned cysts or MRI/CT/PET scans to detect tumors based on her original concerns. However, these tests are expensive and not routinely performed. It’s part of the medical industrial complex that puts profits over people and proper health care to save costs. To make matters worse, due to scheduling conflicts, they pushed back her surgery date back by two weeks. Through a second opinion, she later found out that this was not the standard of care. She should have been given chemo immediately following the diagnosis of invasive breast cancer and as a result she had a recurrence at her breast tissue just 4 weeks after a double mastectomy where her cancer not only mutated to a triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) but also spread to her internal mammary nodes and a node near her collarbone. This delay and lack of standard of care resulted in her cancer being recategorized as a Stage 3C- TNBC diagnosis, which is the stage before Stage 4. Another unwavering statistic because Black and women of color are disproportionately affected by TNBC. TNBC differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it tends to grow and spread faster, and has fewer treatment options and tends to have a worse outcome. It’s been really hard for her to be hopeful and feel like she’s in the right hands. She’s had a lot of experiences lately that have made her feel overlooked, silenced and dismissed. I think it’s been really hard because she also doesn’t know the academic languages for medical terms and this is all very new to her. She’s trying to learn, she’s trying to navigate. She is her biggest advocate, but it’s really hard because she feels like her doctor should be. I feel like she hasn’t really gotten that attention that she deserves.” Facing apathy from the medical field is nothing new for women of color, often at the cost of their lives. “There have been many studies that show that doctors usually dismiss the physical pain of Black and brown women. There’s such a high statistic of Black women dying in childbirth because their concerns are overlooked. Their voices are not deemed as priority.” This reality cut close to home for Xochitl, who had already endured a terrifying and nearly fatal birth experience seven years prior. “When my mom was pregnant with my younger twin sisters, she developed a placenta abruption where her placenta detached from her inner wall of her uterus. The high risk doctor who was supposed to turn one of my sisters because she was breached kept telling her that she was healthy and rested her fears that something was wrong. This pregnancy seemed more complicated than her evaluation and pregnancy explanations. And so there were a lot of complications following a natural birth. My second sister got stuck and after she finally came out, my mom had a near death experience where she was bleeding out and wouldn’t stop. And they tried everything. There was a balloon method to try to push back the walls and stop the bleeding. They had to do an emergency hysterectomy and take out her uterus and all her organs. They did multiple surgeries to try to stop the bleeding. They didn’t know the cause of it until after birth when her placenta was sent out for a pathology report. It turned out she had placenta accreta, affecting .02% of pregnancies and a condition that could be fatal. My mom lost 33 units of blood – two and a half people’s worth of blood. They kept on having to give her blood transplants because she kept on losing blood. She wouldn’t stop and her body wouldn’t clot. She tapped out their blood bank and at the end of it, they had to sedate her. She wasn’t awake for another day and remained in the hospital for a total of 17 days to address secondary medical issues…I remember the doctors having to tell my family that my mom was not gonna make it and that all they could do for us is just ask us to pray and call their clergy to give their farewells.. That was a really shocking reality. It was really scary because I was 13 and gonna have younger sisters and the idea of my mom not being there was very frightening. So going through cancer with her 7 years exactly to the date is difficult. My mom’s cancer is only getting worse and now my sisters are seven and I’m 20. And I think that reality still scares me.” The pain of abandonment by doctors who are supposed to protect and heal remains real as Xochitl does her best to confront a very uncertain future day by day. “My mom is always super on it when it comes to advocating for herself. But when it comes to something very personal, like giving birth, you expect that everyone who’s supposed to be there will be there. You expect that you’re gonna be under really good care, really good hands. She almost passed away from childbirth and throughout her pregnancy she was having a lot of complications but the expensive imaging was never done. She would bleed with simple movements and going into delivery her platelet levels were really low. So there was that chance of her bleeding out and not being able to stop, but there wasn’t really that level of concern. I feel like her having cancer is bringing back that trauma from that experience, especially for her because she is just feeling a lot of fear. She’s wondering, ‘Is what happened to my dad going to happen to me? Is what happened when I gave birth going to happen again?’ I think that there’s a lot of that fear, especially around the fact that she was misdiagnosed. She had to change doctors repeatedly as well because some just didn’t have patience for her questions and concerns, which is very unprofessional.” What happened to doctors’ hippocratic oath: I will follow the system of regimen which, according to my ability and judgment, I consider for the benefit of my patients, and abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous. With her mother’s support, Malinalli made the decision to share their story on social media. While the response was overwhelmingly positive, she was appalled by some of the callous reactions. “When I posted my mom’s story, a lot of people did not take it seriously. A lot of people made it into a joke. I had to block some people in the comments. There’s also a sexual nature that people tend to do of sexualizing and objectifying women’s bodies, especially women of color. When I was very vulnerable with my mom’s story and posted it, I was flooded with people sexualizing my mother’s breasts in the comments. It was very uncomfortable and people were doing that to make fun of the situation, which I found to be very hurtful. Especially because this could be your mother, this could be your aunt. These can be the women in your lives. You’re choosing to mock my own. It was very disgusting that some people just don’t take this stuff seriously and tend to mock it and sexualize it. They think it’s funny to joke about when this is a struggle in everyday people’s lives. In my family, I always have someone who is struggling with getting the medical care they need or support that they need. That was really interesting, but at the same time, I got a lot of very supportive messages. People reached out telling their own stories. I didn’t feel alone. Putting out that space to talk about it really invited a lot of positive feedback that I was really appreciative of.” Her valid critique of the medical system that inadvertently prevented Xochitl from accessing treatment earlier was falsely interpreted as an attack on doctors, when it was instead aimed to address racial biases among medical professionals and the medical industrial complex. “I was getting a lot of Instagram comments and DMs and people on TikTok that were saying, ‘Doctors are there to help. Your mom didn’t try enough. Why are you blaming doctors? They didn’t do anything.’ It’s not that I’m blaming doctors (but the research does support bias on Black and brown women in the medical industrial complex). I’m blaming the subconscious biases that we all carry and have. It’s our responsibility as individuals to check that bias. We all hold that bias towards people, depending on their sexuality, their race, their ability, their age, so many things. It’s our responsibility to check our own personal biases to not prejudge, especially if you’re working in something as serious as the medical field, because you are going to be working with people of all backgrounds. That’s why I feel like as doctors, you have to be educated on how to treat illnesses, diseases, and people’s everyday health, but you also have to see them as people. There’s that two sided importance of being a doctor and being in the medical field, you have to see people for being people and not hold those biases including informed patients if they are limited to the care they are able to provide. That’s the point I was trying to make throughout. I feel very upset that there is repetitive misdiagnosis or brushing off concerns of Black and brown women. I just want to emphasize that it’s all about the inherent or very blatant biases that we hold and woven in the fabric of the medical industrial complex.”