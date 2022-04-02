Taylor Sharpe Proves That Young Moms Have Limitless Potential

Modeling means the world to Taylor Sharpe. “To me, modeling is all about personal growth and development. I love being around creative individuals who are in the same industry as me. Working for brands that have been on my vision boards since I was 13 is the most fulfilling thing about my career. I feel blessed to have a career that I am so passionate about.” That world was turned upside down when she discovered she was pregnant at 19. She had only been in the industry for about two years at the time. “Finding out I was pregnant was probably the scariest moment of my life. I had just begun thriving in my career field. I didn’t feel ready to be a mother but at the same time, I knew being a mother was something I was put on this earth to do. It was hard imagining life at 19 with not only a child, but a thriving career as well — It didn’t seem realistic. Flashing forward almost 5 years later though, I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.” The revelation led Taylor to grapple with whether or not it was feasible to juggle motherhood and modeling at such a young age. “I absolutely had my doubts. I quit modeling right away because I truly didn’t see how doing both would work. Being pregnant gave me so much time for self-reflection. I was able to pull myself out of that mindset and tell myself “I can do this. I can do both.” Once I had my son and felt ready, I jumped right back into modeling. I was able to have my beautiful son AND my beautiful career back.”

Her now three year old son River James completely changed her life and transformed her into the woman she is today. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without River. My son taught me more about myself than anything else in this world. He taught me how to be selfless, how to love and be loved unconditionally, how to work twice as hard for what I want, and how to be a good example. He taught me to never give up, to go after what I want, and how to dig deep and love myself unconditionally so that I can love him better.” She hopes that she can serve as an example to others and illustrate the potential that all women, but especially young moms, have to succeed. “I hope that by being an open book and by sharing my experience, other young women will feel encouraged. Hiding the bumps and bruises along the way doesn’t serve our fellow women. I believe we can lift each other up by sharing our struggles. We can show others that it is possible to rise to the highest heights from even the lowest depths.” Taylor witnessed her impact firsthand when she became a Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist in 2021. “During the whole process, there were many young mothers, even as young as 16 years old, messaging me to tell me how inspiring it was to see me in Swim Search. It was so encouraging to hear. I hope we start seeing more young mothers in the pages of the iconic Sports Illustrated. It makes me happy to use the platform to share my story. It can give other women encouragement and let them know that they aren’t alone.”

She is searching for other new and exciting ways to get her story out there.”There are so many things that I would like to do. I would love to share my story by writing a book. A podcast where I can speak with other women in my similar situation would be cool as well. I would also love to partner with a brand to really share my story. Sharing my experiences with others is my strength. Despite everything I have gone through, I am still pushing forward and trying again and again.”In addition to sharing her experience, she also has an upcoming luxury streetwear line in the works! “I can’t say too much as of now on my clothing brand, but I can say that I have been working on this brand and concept for over a year now. I am so ready to share it with everyone very soon!! Being an owner of a brand has been a huge goal for me since I was young. One of the top priorities with this brand for me is comfort!” Taylor illustrates that your dreams can be attainable as long as you never stop believing in yourself.

Taylor Sharpe Proves That Young Moms Have Limitless Potential. Photo Credit (in order): Madelene Lisella, Alex Evans, and Tuan Pham.