TikTok’s POV Queen Bailey Spinn Opens up about Overcoming Bullying

Bailey Spinn delights in being known as TikTok’s POV girl. “It feels honestly rewarding to have been given this title by the internet. I was one of the first creators ever to start posting only POVs every day, and I barely ever posted anything besides them. I worked every day in-and-out creating new series and building an even stronger fanbase each time a video went up. I’m so glad that my content is appreciated and loved by my fans because they are the whole reason I keep going! I’m flattered that I’m the girl to look at when you want to watch a comedic skit!” The format provided another portal into both acting and her magical sense of imagination.”I started making them after I saw someone on my own for you page doing it, and I thought it seemed like a fun way to create content. I always loved stories growing up, practically living in my own little fantasy world. I took that and put it straight into all my videos. I have always dreamed of being in love or thinking about different ways situations could play out. I also loved theater; the drama was something that inspired me to create my own stories as well. POVs quickly became a secret way of expressing myself using my own experiences to guide the videos.”

TikTok finally acknowledged her efforts and verified her. It was a moment of pure excitement for Bailey. “I genuinely started screaming out loud when I was verified on TikTok. I’ve always dreamed of it, and I’ve been working so hard for two years to achieve it. I didn’t know it was going to happen, which made it even more shocking. At that moment, I felt so rewarded, like I was finally being recognized as a big creator. Seeing the blue check next to my name made everything feel more real because sometimes I still can’t even process how many followers I have.” She aspires to use her platform to create a haven for her 12 million followers. ”I plan to create a safe space for my followers without any judgment. One of my goals is to make people smile through my content, through comedy, and through positivity! I want to put forward the best message to make sure everyone feels included. I also plan to start showing more of my talents that I have kept hidden like singing and playing the guitar!” Having the ability to make her fans laugh brings her immeasurable joy. “I love making other people happy. Putting a smile on someone else’s face makes me smile too. So many fans have told me that they look forward to my content every day and that I always brighten their mood. It feels amazing to know that my videos could make someone’s day better. I love to know that people appreciate my funny remarks and sometimes weird actions because I always strive to make an impact. Even if the impact is as small as a smile, it still means something bigger to me.”

Bailey has a deeply personal connection to wanting to make her followers feel safe and loved. “I dealt with a lot of bullying and depression during elementary school up until high school. To this day, I still feel the effects of how much I was bullied because it can leave a lifelong impact on everyone. I listened to the comments that other people would make about me. They made fun of my weight, acne, voice, and everything in-between. I felt so defeated by what they would say to me, and I started to accept it. I never want anyone to feel the same way I did, sometimes not even wanting to be alive anymore. Bullying has a huge impact on people, and you may not see the immediate effects, but that does not mean they aren’t there.” Healing was an arduous process, but now she’s boldly opening a new chapter. “It took me years to be able to bounce back from the mindset that I was in. Other people’s negative comments led me to believe negative things about myself, and the only way out was to persist. I kept pushing to not only make myself better as a person but to be happier in general. I found new friends who supported all my endeavors. I moved to a new place that I always wanted to live in just to experience more of what the world had to offer. When bad things happen to you, it’s hard to remember that how you feel is not forever. Teaching myself to let things go and find healthy ways to deal with emotions allowed me to finally move on happily.”

She wants to showcase her authentic self to her fans so that they can feel confident becoming who they want to be. “I have a lot of personality in my videos and I’m never afraid to show it. I try to show my followers that I’m a real person and not just another content creator on the internet. I want to inspire people to take action on their dreams and I believe that I have already done so. I always try to leave my fans with a healthy message, whether it be standing up for themselves or body positivity. I know that my content gives people more ideas on what to create and how to expand how they approach everything.” Now, Bailey can be the role model she’s always deserved.

Read more Celebrity Interviews on ClicheMag.com

TikTok’s POV Queen Bailey Spinn Opens up about Overcoming Bullying. Photo Credit: Dylan Lujano. Hair: Kyle Hennessy. Makeup: Anton Khachaturian. Stylist: Mariposa.