buying jewelry for someone special

We all know that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But, nobody wants to have the same best friend as everyone else, do they? You don’t want to go to a party to find that another girl is wearing the exact same piece of diamond jewelry as you. You want to sparkle and shine above everyone else, and custom jewelry allows you to do so.

There are so many reasons why investing in custom made diamond jewelry proves to be the best option. Let’s face the facts; buying diamonds marks a substantial investment. Thus, you want to make your investment worthwhile. Having a jewelry design which is completely unique to you ensures that this is the case. You will be able to choose between all diamond colors and cuts, all metal options, and all designs. And best of all; there is no way that the girl at the party will be wearing the exact same jewelry piece as you are.

Plus, this is a great way to incorporate symbolization into your jewelry. This is especially important if you are purchasing a piece of jewelry as a gift for a loved one. You can include something that is special for them, for example, you could use the symbol for the gemini horoscope if this is when they were born or you could opt for something that represents the relationship you share. For example, perhaps you went to a certain part of the world on holiday? If so, you could use the country’s official symbol to create a beautiful diamond charm. The options are well and truly endless when it comes to custom jewelry, and this is what makes it so special. Of course, this is one of the reasons why so many people opt for custom jewelry when they are looking for something special for their other half.

You also tend to find that a bespoke jeweler will take a lot more time and pride in the work that they do. You are much more likely to benefit from a higher quality and level of craftsmanship when purchasing custom jewelry. Moreover, the jewelry will be made to fit you perfectly. This is something which is especially important when buying jewelry pieces such as rings.

As mentioned, when opting for custom jewelry you will be able to pick the diamonds to incorporate in the jewelry design yourself. It is recommended that you know a little bit about diamonds before you buy diamond jewelry so that you can make a good decision. In general, diamonds are graded via the following four criteria; cut, colour, clarity and carat. The latter relates to the weight of the diamond and thus is easy to understand, however the former three points require a bit of explanation.

Let’s deal with cut first. This relates to the proportions of the diamond, and if you want your custom made jewelry to sparkle above all else then you need to ensure that you opt for a good cut. Thus, make sure the proportions are not too deep or too shallow. With regards to the color, you want your diamond to be as colorless as possible. Don’t opt for anything with too much of a yellowish tint to it. And finally, clarity; this relates to the level of inclusions on the diamond. All diamonds have blemishes, yet make sure none are visible to the naked human eye.

If you are considering buying diamond custom made jewelry anytime soon then you should also familiarize yourself with the latest trends. There are some great designs which are proving to be popular at the moment. Antique jewelry styles are highly stylish, with the following diamond cuts lending well to this trend; rose, oval, asscher, and brilliant.

As you can see, there are many different reasons why buying custom jewelry comes so highly recommended. It does not matter whether you are looking to buy a special piece of yourself or you are looking to buy a piece of jewelry for someone special in your life, going down the custom route is going to make a massive difference. After all, who wouldn’t want to have a piece of jewelry that no one else in the world has?

Images provided by Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay CC License