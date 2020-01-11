How to Take Care of Your Silver Jewellery

If you have silver jewelry, you might be wondering how to take care of your silver jewelry. More understated than gold, silver jewellery is perfect for everyday wear. Yes, it may be hard wearing, but your silver jewellery does need a little care to keep it looking its best. When silver becomes tarnished it turns a dark grey-black color – but fear not, there are some quick and easy ways you can keep your silver jewellery looking sparkling and tarnish free!

How to clean your silver jewellery

If your silver jewellery has no gemstones or pearls, they can be washed in warm water with a mild detergent. Once washed, dry each piece with a soft lint free, or nonabrasive cloth. Avoid using kitchen paper towels to dry your jewellery as it can scratch your silver!

Should your silver jewellery need a bit more TLC, use a soft natural bristle toothbrush to clean your silver, whilst soaked in warm soapy water. And for silver jewellery that has seen better days, using a polish specifically for silver like Silvo (not household polish, however!) will help bring that sparkle back. Simply shake well, apply with a soft cloth and leave to dry. Once dry, gently rub off with a clean soft cloth.

How to wear your silver jewellery

We know that layering silver jewellery looks effortlessly chic, but there are some simple things you could do to help your silver look shiny and new. Take off your silver when you’re applying lotions, perfume or hairspray, and ensure skin is completely dry before putting it back on.

If your jewellery contains gemstones try and avoid too much exposure to sunlight as it can cause them to dull. Similarly try to avoid wearing different diamond pieces next to each other, as diamonds can scratch other diamonds!

Jewellery isn’t meant to be worn 24/7, give it a break by switching up your usual combinations – as if you needed an excuse to buy more silver jewellery.

How to store your silver jewellery

After taking your jewellery off give it a quick wipe with a soft lint free cloth, and whatever you do, avoid leaving your jewellery on chemically treated surfaces or on wood which can stain or speed up the tarnishing process.

When storing silver chains and necklaces fasten them up before putting them away, and always on the last hole on extender chains to avoid them becoming tangled. Keep your silver jewellery in an airtight jewellery box too to avoid pieces becoming tarnished.

If you’re taking silver jewellery items away on holiday with you, storing them in soft pouches will help keep them looking their best – and always store separately, as they can scratch each other if kept together.

Because silver is durable, the more it’s worn the less care it typically needs. So, layer those necklaces, stock up on bangles and stack those rings.

