It’s summer and it’s time to revamp your wardrobe with 3 timeless jewelry pieces. So what’s a timeless jewelry piece? A timeless piece of jewelry is a classic piece that you can wear effortlessly with almost any outfit. It’s classic, appealing and something you know you’ll own forever. Remember that a good accessory has the power to compliment almost any outfit with the elegant yet subtle presence to still turn heads. While we still love the extravagant and bold jewelry pieces that request the attention of anyone that can catch a quick glimpse, what we truly appreciate are beautiful timeless pieces that we can rely on day after day, year after year.

1. Pearl Earrings

Pearl earrings should be held in high regard when considering your most prized timeless jewelry pieces because they are extremely versatile. It was once said that an entire military offensive by the Romans was entirely funded from a single pearl earring. Pearls are amazing because you cannot unearth a pearl. You’ll instead need to plunge into the depths of the ocean for this beautiful timeless piece of jewelry. A pearl requires no special cutting, polishing or fancy tools to enhance their natural beauty and adding a set of beautiful pearl earrings to your jewelry collection is the easiest way to dress up any outfit. The same pair of earrings can provide you a sophisticated look at work while giving an elegant and sexy look over dinner at an upscale restaurant. The pearl is and has always been one of the most valued gems throughout many cultures for thousands of years.

2. Diamond Tennis Bracelet

A diamond tennis bracelet represents a bold and sexy fashion statement. This timeless piece of jewelry is coveted by actors, celebrities, and even athletes. For those that are unfamiliar with the acronym “tennis bracelet”, let’s provide a brief background. During a 1997 U.S. Open tennis match, 4 time Champion Chris Evert was fully engaged in her match when the clasp to her bracelet full of diamonds fell onto the court. She demanded that the match be halted until she could find her diamond bracelet, which was soon after coined the “tennis bracelet.” The diamond tennis bracelet blends a touch of elegance that exudes radiance and a lot of sparkle. Make sure to wear the right type of tennis bracelet to really make a fashion statement. If you have slender wrists, smaller quality diamonds are best while larger stones and a more bolder bracelet are suitable for someone with a larger wrist.

3. Elegant Brooch

The brooch has long been adorned as a timeless piece jewelry that has never gone out of style. The timeline for the history of brooches goes back to the middle of the second millennium BC. The earliest known use of a brooch was to fasten clothing. Over time the brooch was seen as symbol of wealth and status as only a select few had access to the materials required to construct them. Today one can see these fashionable pieces of jewelry on the red carpet, the runway, in movies, and online stores such as bohobrooches.com.au. Let’s not forget the importance of brooches worn by some of the worlds most iconic figures throughout the years including Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Taylor. Brooches are extremely flexible as they can be worn in the hair, around the neck and are made with a variety of precious metals, gems and pearl like designs. In fact you could make your own brooch with easy to follow instructions and a few materials.

These timeless jewelry pieces should be a part of everyone’s jewelry collection and while we might not wear them every day, they will be there to accentuate our favorite outfits any given day of the week.

