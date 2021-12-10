Sonu Company Wants to Create Your Dream Engagement Ring

Taking that next ‘big step’ in your relationship should be the most exciting time of your life! With all of the wedding planning stress that awaits you, one element that is becoming easier is buying your dream engagement ring. This is thanks to the South Asian-owned and Los Angeles-based jewelers, Sonu Company. South Asian sisters Kajal and Payal Vitha founded their brand after seeing close friends and family face a lack of transparency, honesty, and education when it came to the engagement ring buying process. As 3rd generation jewelers and GIA graduates, the sisters created Sonu Company as a way to lend their expertise and educate couples about everything they should know when buying an engagement ring.

Sonu Company works with each client on a 1:1 basis to create their partner’s dream wedding ring. Made with ethically sourced and certified diamonds for each custom-designed ring, they pride themselves on transparency, quality, affordability, and education from start to finish. When it comes to ring design, Sonu Company offers unique elements that will bring your vision to life prior to the final product. These include ethically sourced diamonds, certified diamonds, customizable diamond settings, and 3-dimensional designing.

Here are 5 key tips the expert jewelers, Kajal and Payal , recommend that everyone should make note of when it comes to buying an engagement ring:

Cut: Out of the 4C’s (Cut, Clarity, Color, & Carat), most people think Color or Clarity is the most important, but it’s actually the cut. You want to make sure your diamond is falling between the Excellent-Ideal range for a quality stone! Budget: Don’t get stuck on your budget, there are tons of different diamond options (shapes, weights, grading). There’s a ring for every budget. Come in with a price range in mind and we’ll help you with the rest! Pinterest Board: Ask your Significant Other to create a Pinterest Board or save some images they like when it comes to diamond shape and ring design. Always buy a certified diamond! : Certified diamonds meet a certain standard. Natural and Lab grown diamonds are graded with the same scale by an expert gemologist. The most common type of certificates are graded by IGI or GIA. Make sure your nails are done!

We caught up with Kajal and Payal of Sonu Company to learn more about their incredible business, their personal favorite ring styles, and all of the engagement ring buying tips you need to know!

Cliche: What inspired you to start Sonu Company ?

Kajal & Payal: Our family has been in the jewelry industry for generations! As we got older, more friends started looking for advice on how to choose and buy the best engagement ring. We wanted Sonu Company to provide it all: A place for you and your partner to find inspiration, transparency, and a 1:1 guided experience with a diamond expert!

Cliche: What are some important things people should consider when buying an engagement ring?

Kajal & Payal: Two things to consider: your partner’s style – Are they thinking some dainty and more petite or more of a statement piece. It’s super important to keep your partner in mind when designing since they will be the ones wearing it forever!

Budget is important but it shouldn’t be the only thing to consider. We specialize in lab-grown diamonds. They are 100% real diamonds and certified. This makes it more affordable and easier for every budget type to get a beautiful engagement ring.

Cliche: What are some of your favorite engagement ring styles?

Kajal & Payal: We are definitely different when it comes to engagement ring style. Payal’s favorite engagement ring style is the hidden halo. This setting is for the ladies who don’t want the traditional halo. This still gets you the attention but still with the smaller diamond wrapping around the head. While my (Kajal) favorite style is the elongated center stone solitaires, like ovals & cushions. These center stones give your finger a slender look creating a strong and bold statement.

Cliche: What are some of your most popular engagement ring styles?

Kajal & Payal: Since the brand’s launch, we have noticed that many of our clients gravitate towards Classic Round and Hidden Cushion diamond shape and setting when purchasing and customizing their engagement rings.

Cliche: Why should couples come to you to create their engagement rings?

Kajal & Payal: Buying your engagement ring shouldn’t just be transactional. This is a big moment for the person who is buying the ring and receiving the ring. We want to create an experience where our clients are happy and educated about what they are buying. We want them to be able to create the ring of their partner’s dreams.

