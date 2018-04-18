The Diamond Advisor: Before Choosing an Engagement Ring

Choosing an engagement ring is a big decision. This is a ring that should symbolize your love and commitment as a couple. Before you make your decision, there are a lot of things to consider. Not only should your ring reflect your passion, but it also needs to be a practical choice that takes into consideration your style and budget. Whether you’re purchasing a ring for your partner or you’re searching engagement rings on your own as a bride, here’s what you need to consider before you make that big choice!

1. Budget

Before you do anything else, you need to consider your budget. This will tie into the rest of your choices like ring type, style, stone, and jeweler. There are a lot of myths and beliefs about just how much money should be spent on engagement rings. The reality is that there are no one-size-fits-all rules when it comes to the budget. It depends on you and your partner. There’s no denying that engagement rings are expensive. The good news is there are engagement ring options for every budget.

Remember that you need to be reasonable with your budget. There is no reason to choose something over the top if you can’t afford it or if your partner would not want you to. You don’t want your engagement ring to be your first big debt as a married couple! Remember that the most important part of your ring is the love behind it, not the price tag.

2. Lifestyle

One of the biggest parts of buying a ring that people often forget to consider is the bride’s lifestyle. If the bride will be wearing the ring for years to come, you need to choose something that will suit her lifestyle on a daily basis. What is her job? Will she be able to wear it to her place of work? If she works in an industry with a lot of hands-on work like as a chef or industrial worker, diamonds might not be a good fit. Does the bride lead an active lifestyle? If so, you’ll need to choose a ring that’s easy to clean and that can handle a rough treatment. Speak to a jeweler about the best type of ring to suit your bride’s lifestyle.

3. Style

The most obvious consideration is personal style. How does the bride like to dress? What styles does she prefer? This is something the bride often will need to decide for herself since this ring will become a staple of her personal style. Think about what your bride-to-be usually wears. Does she like bold statement pieces or simple accents? What colors is she more likely to wear every day? If you’re not sure, try looking at the jewelry the bride already owns to see what she’s chosen for herself in the past. Take this engagement ring quiz to see what style suits your bride.

Image via Pexels

4. Jeweler

Finally, you need to find the right jeweler. There are more jewelers available now than ever before, and that only makes the process more confusing when you’re not even sure where to start your search for the right ring. There are different jewelers for different budgets and styles, but you need to choose one that reflects your needs. Always check for reviews before making a purchase to make sure you’ve chosen the best retailer. To start your search, read Brian Gavin Diamonds Reviews – Must Read in 2018.

Choosing the Best Engagement Ring

There is a lot that goes into choosing the best engagement ring for the bride. From budget to style to jeweler, you have a lot to think about before making that big choice. As long as you’re thoughtful with your search, you’ll end up with something that reflects your love as a couple!

images provided by Flickrr CC license and Pexels