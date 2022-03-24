3 Rainy-Day Savings You Must Consider

Today we want to share 3 rainy day savings you should consider. Knowing how to save money on essentials is a fantastic way to enjoy financial security and stability, yet simply saving is not always enough. As financially comfortable as you might feel right now there is always the risk of things changing in an instant, whether it is your fault or not.

Without getting too melodramatic, these dangers can cause significant problems for your household and even your well-being. As possible costs can hit your wallet harder than expected, it’s always beneficial to have a rainy day fund in place. So which are the most common reasons?

Losing Your Job

Hopefully, you’re never in a position where you need to leave your role involuntarily, but it is a significant fear for many people, especially the younger generation who are already struggling to get by.

Job security is a common fear, and it can often come without warning. While you shouldn’t stress too much about hypotheticals, it’s still useful to have money saved up in case you lose your job out of the blue. You may also need to adjust your spending habits to make it easier to save money after losing your job, and this may include cutting down on luxuries you can do without until you’re back on your feet.

Involved In an Accident

Again, hopefully, you are never involved in an accident, whether at work or while driving. But, as careful as you might be, there is always the risk that negligence or recklessness from another person could put you in the hospital.

Universal healthcare or your insurance can take some of the sting out of hospital bills, but you might also need to research personal injury lawyers who can fight your case and win a substantial settlement if the accident was not your fault. Furthermore, your rainy-day fund can ease the financial pressure if you’re unable to work, especially for self-employed individuals.

Household Breakdowns

Numerous household emergencies can put a significant dent in your finances. It could be a broken washing machine or a leak that has suddenly gotten out of control, it doesn’t really matter, as you will need to fix it as quickly as possible.

Those in rented accommodation can typically rely on the landlord to solve this, but if you own your house, the responsibility falls to you to fix things. An emergency fund will make it easier to source repairs or replacements, whether you fix it yourself or you call a professional.

Depending on the scale of the damage, this could be exceptionally expensive and you might not know the full extent until you clear the space and dig deeper to check for severe damage.

Sunny Skies Ahead

Nobody wants to deal with these types of issues in their life, and for most people, you will not encounter too much hardship. Still, there is always the chance that you will need to dip into your rainy-day fund, so it is always best to have it and be prepared than to need it and not have anything to draw from.

