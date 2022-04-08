3 Steps to Planning a Bachelorette Party Easily

Today we want to share 3 steps to planning a bachelorette party. When a close friend or loved one announces their engagement, it’s natural to get excited. One of the next steps that’ll need to be taken is having the bachelorette party.

You’ll want to make sure that it’s something special to celebrate the occasion. If you’re planning it, then you might start to feel a little overwhelmed.

That’s natural; how do you plan a bachelorette party that the bride-to-be is sure to love? Focusing on a few areas is more than recommended. It’s also worth keeping a few tips and tricks in mind. Doing so will make the process simpler and you can focus on enjoying the festivities.

Make Planning A Bachelorette Party Easy With These 3 Tips

Book Everything In Advance

You’ll need to book quite a few things when you’re planning a bachelorette party. That could be the most difficult part of the process.

It could be made relatively simple, however. Once you have your list of activities, it’s time to start booking tickets. These can vary from tickets to Shen Yun to tables at a restaurant.

Doing so as early as possible is vital. You wouldn’t want to be in a position where the activities you want are sold out.

You’ll also need to do this for accommodation and other areas. By having these done early, you avoid the hassle of needing to do everything last minute.

If changes need to be made, then you’ll have plenty of time to do so. Taking this approach also means that you can run ideas through attendees while collecting deposits for anything that needs to be paid for.

Confirm Attendance

Before you start booking anything, you’ll need to make sure that you know who’s going. While people dropping out at the last minute is common, you’ll need to have a relatively accurate idea of who will be there.

Booking lodgings and activities might be impossible without this. Getting a number for this as early as possible is recommended. Having a group chat with all of these attendees will be helpful. By doing so, you can keep people up-to-date with plans quite easily.

It’ll also let you let people know of deposits, dates, times, and other details that they need to know. While this takes some effort, it’ll be easier than needing to chase people down individually. If people do end up dropping out, be sure to find out as soon as possible. If you’re unable to cancel their bookings, it may be worth inviting someone else in their place.

Choose The Right Location

Many people choose to book a weekend away for a bachelorette party. There’s nothing wrong with that. It does involve some extra effort, however. Part of this is choosing the right place to go. You’ll need to ensure it’s somewhere everyone will enjoy, especially the bride-to-be.

You should also factor in how far the accommodation is to the activities you have planned for the rest of the weekend. Preferably, it’ll be somewhere close-by. If you can’t achieve this, then you may need to arrange some transportation between the accommodation and your activities. Sorting out a way to get to the hotel and back is also recommended.

While attendees could get there themselves, it’ll be more fun to go there together. Arranging a bus for this means you could spend more time together and have more fun during the festivities.

Have Activities Spaced Out

You’ll likely have quite a few activities that you’ll want to pack into your bachelorette party. The number of these will depend on how much time you have for it.

If you’re planning it over a weekend, for example, you can get more done than a one-nighter. You shouldn’t overstuff the festivities, however. It’s recommended that you space out activities so you can properly enjoy them. Doing so will also give you enough time to get from one to another.

While it’s recommended that you book activities close together, that isn’t always possible. Factoring in traveling time is vital. You wouldn’t want to run late for the activities you have planned. It’ll also let you take your time and relax instead of rushing from place to place.

Planning A Bachelorette Party: Wrapping Up

Planning a bachelorette party doesn’t need to be as overwhelming as it seems. You can celebrate the bride-to-be’s upcoming nuptials much simpler than you’d expect.

Each of the above comes well-recommended. Not only will they let you plan a great bachelorette party, but you can relax enough to enjoy the night out yourself. What’s getting in your way?

