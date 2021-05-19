Today we want to share 4 simple strategies to save money in 2021. Since the worldwide Pandemic happens, most people have experienced losing their jobs in a snap, leading to consuming their savings to feed themselves and their families. As the quarantine slowly resides and works are becoming available, many wonder how they’re going to save money to cope with their financial loss.

Here are some not-so-secret simple strategies to save money in 2021.

1. Track your expenses

This may sound old-school since you’ve been hearing this since 10 to 15 years ago, however, this strategy is evergreen. I mean, there’s no better way to save money than to track where your money goes and make the necessary adjustments.

Suppose you’re able to do this every month. In that case, there’s a high chance that you can adjust your financial budget every following month, ensuring that you’ll have an opportunity to save.

You can use digital saving apps or mobile expense trackers that can be downloaded through iOS and Android for better results.

2. Shop Online

If shopping and doing groceries are your stress relievers, don’t worry, there’s a possible way where you can still save while releasing your stress. You can do that by patronizing online shopping or using digital apps for groceries. Aside from the convenience that it can give, there are tons of discount coupons that you can avail of to at least cut down your expense. For example, if you’re buying gifts for business partners or friends at websites such as Personalization Mall, don’t pay the full price or wait for the sale. You can just use a coupon and save some money!

Just imagine how convenient it will be to just shop in the comfort of your home while maximizing all the promos and discounts of every online shop.

3. Purchase Bulk items

Unfortunately, purchasing bulk items has been neglected by many over the course of time. Probably because they think that buying one thing at a time will save them money.

Apparently, this is an effective strategy since many items offer vast amounts of discount when purchased in bulk. You may need to invest a sudden huge amount, however, it will save you a lot in the long run.

Another way to maximize this strategy is by buying directly from warehouses and direct suppliers. If you happen to look for one, there’s a huge possibility that you can have an almost 50% discount. Of course, that still depends on the store and the season.

4. Ditch Unused Subscriptions

This might frustrate you, but to save big time, you might consider ditching subscriptions that don’t actually provide the correct value as to what you’re paying for.

Instead, look for alternative ways to have the exact quality offers that don’t charge you more or possibly don’t charge at all.

Whether in entertainment, gym, mobile plans, cable TV, or any other subscriptions, make sure that you always get what you’re paying for, otherwise consider cutting it out of your budget.

Apply What suits you!

Those four money-saving strategies are just the tip of the iceberg since there are far more saving tips that you can apply this 2021. But regardless of what methods you’re going to use, make sure that you start immediately and consistently to succeed.

