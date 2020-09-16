Today we want to share 5 of the best fitness YouTube channels you need to Subscribe to. The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken up our daily lives; everything from the way we work to the way we shop has had to undergo serious changes in order to keep up with the year that is 2020. The way we exercise is no different. Where before, Planet Fitness and the YMCA where all the rage for getting in those 10,000 steps, we must now become more creative with the way we stay in shape in these crazy times.

With colder weather just around the corner, many forms of outdoor exercise will soon be taking a backseat. Where can we turn when a run outside means a run in snow boots? What is there to do when you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on at-home equipment? Not to worry, because today we would like to tell you about 5 of the best Fitness YouTube channels you need to subscribe to!

1. Holly Dolke

The first Fitness Youtuber we want to discuss is Holly Dolke. Born in the United Kingdom, Dolke has 1.22 million followers on her fitness channel, where she posts weekly upbeat workouts targeting a variety of different areas from arms to abs. Her videos range in length, anywhere from 4 to 30 minutes long, and are perfect for those who want to squeeze a quick workout in between the many activities of daily home life. We personally recommend the Tone Your Arms Workout- No Equipment (QUICK + INTENSE); two weeks of this workout made a noticeable difference that made every second worth it.

2. Yoga with Adriene

Yoga beginners and experts alike can find something to interest them on Adriene Mishler’s channel, Yoga with Adriene. With 8.29 million subscribers, Adriene’s channel has hundreds of videos to try. All of her videos have a theme and focus; whether its back pain, anxiety, balance, insecurity, or a plethora of other areas you want to work on, Adriene’s videos seek to assist people of all ages and experience levels in achieving their yoga goals. This channel is perfect for anyone who wants to try a great yoga class (taught by an experienced instructor) without ever having to leave the house.

3. POPSUGAR Fitness

Next up is POPSUGAR Fitness, a channel with 5.13 million followers and multiple instructors who upload different videos such as bodyweight, dance, boxing, running, yoga, and core workouts. With the diverse range of videos and instructors, there is something for everyone to try. POPSUGAR Fitness brings the gym to your home, along with recipes and fit or fiction myth-busting videos to encourage a healthier lifestyle. We recommend the 20-Minute STRONG by Zumba Cardio and Full-Body Toning Workout for some quick calorie burning.

voltamax / Pixabay

4. MadFit

For all the dancers out there, MadFit is the channel for you. When it’s no longer possible to make it to Zumba class, Maddie Lymburner provides quick three-minute dances that accompany today’s popular songs, as well as slightly longer dance parties to get your body moving and your stress evaporating. A personal favorite is the 15-MIN TIKTOK DANCE PARTY WORKOUT- Full Body/No Equipment for anyone who wants a mini dance break in between the stresses of life (to some really trendy new music!).

5. Chloe Ting

Chloe Ting has been a very popular name throughout quarantine and for good reason. With a whopping 14.6 million followers, Chloe’s workout challenges, in particular her two-week ab challenge, have been making rounds on social media as quarantiners try to attain those signature abs. Her workouts are both intense and effective and cover a wide range of areas from booty to waist, making her channel the place to be for those looking to challenge themselves. Join in on the trend and become one of the many this year to take on the Chloe Ting challenges.

There are hundreds of free Fitness channels on YouTube to explore and it’s never been easier to work out from home. Fitness YouTube channels offer a solution for those who do not want to spend money on expensive at-home equipment and are not comfortable working out at the gym. Now is the perfect time to hop into some workout clothes and try something new! Just because the gyms may not be the place to be, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice a healthy and active lifestyle.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClicheMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay