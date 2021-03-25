Today we want to share 5 social media platforms to leverage for post-pandemic business growth. As the pandemic has forced many companies to evaluate their online presence, the remote workplace and transaction environment has grown dramatically. The online competition has increased dramatically during the pandemic. For businesses to survive, they have to preserve their visibility online. However, the typical digital presence strategies need to evolve to meet post-pandemic behaviors.

Indeed, the days where a digital venture to promote brand awareness through their website and a handful of carefully selected social media platforms are long gone. Individuals who have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic have developed new online habits. They struggle with digital fatigue, as the majority of their day-to-day interactions happen online. Therefore, they are not mentally and emotionally equipped to research brands on social media anymore. If a brand wants to get noticed, it needs to be where the customers are. This leads to an important fact: Users are everywhere and do not match traditional digital marketing criteria. In other words, the long-term association between B2B and LinkedIn or B2C and Facebook is a thing of the past. Nowadays, online ventures should focus on growing their presence on multiple social media platforms at the same time. Here are the top 5 platforms in 2021.

#1. LinkedIn

The virtual office environment has offered professionals new career opportunities. It’s easy to schedule a Zoom interview at home, which means that more and more individuals have been updating their LinkedIn profiles. The professional networking platform provides the ideal setup to boast about your company. Indeed, LinkedIn is a fantastic tool for digital marketers, providing plenty of meaningful insights to build your strategy. A tool such as Whatagraph can help businesses manage their page more effectively by making metrics more visible and digestible. Creating engaging articles and sharing the latest company updates can boost a brand’s awareness significantly.

#2. Instagram

#homeofficeinspo

#workfromhome

#morningcoffee

#zoommeeting

Instagram has become a source of inspiration, venting, and sharing during the pandemic. The home office can be a solitary experience, so it’s no surprise that more and more individuals are being active on the photo-sharing platform. Many have been also sharing photos and videos of their day-to-day routine, coping mechanisms to handle pandemic stress, home workout, or even homeschooling tips. In other words, Instagram is booming during the pandemic and it’s been a crucial mental health and emotional support tool for many. Therefore, growing your Instagram presence needs to take users’ emotional states into consideration.

It can be helpful to make stories pop out with a musical background, and reach out to influencers to spread a positive message.

#3. Facebook

Is Facebook still growing during the pandemic? The answer is yes. Facebook is for many users one of the oldest social media platforms still active. Additionally, a lot of individuals have turned to Facebook to share their challenges during the pandemic, seek help, or offer free services to those in need. Facebook has bloomed into the friendly and social-aware platform that many needed during the covid-19 crisis. Therefore, it makes sense to remain visible on the platform and use it for business purposes. Setting up a business page is free on Facebook. But it provides a unique opportunity to establish your brand within the community, and provide support and assistance to your users.

#4. TikTok

TikTok has only recently launched its business side for marketers. The platform is wrongly associated with young Millennials and Gen Z. However, the pandemic has also shown a boost of interest coming from all demographics across the world. The TikTok for Business services includes a variety of engagement techs, ranging from brand takeovers to AR format. The AR format is especially interesting as it enables brands to insert themselves more directly into the content generation process, breaking the bridge between users and companies. More to the point, it is fully aligned with the playfulness and light-hearted videos that users have grown to love.

#5. YouTube

How do I install an update on my laptop?

How can I cut my hair at home?

How do I use Excel?

The pandemic has prevented access to career mentors, in-house services, and everyday small offline businesses. As such, a lot of individuals have found themselves looking for answers to their everyday needs on Google. How-to queries have increased dramatically, which offers the ideal opportunity for businesses to establish themselves as the new expert. Creating video content that answers the most common issues related to the products or services in your industry can help reach out to a new audience group.

Growing your business presence on social media in a post-pandemic world needs to focus on what your audience truly needs. It’s essential to acknowledge pandemic challenges and how these have impâcted professionals and individuals in their environment. Therefore, the new social media strategy is built around the creation of a relevant, helpful, and meaningful presence.

Read more business articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay