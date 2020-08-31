5 Top Best Friend Matching Accessories in 2020

Today we want to talk about the top best friend matching accessories in 2020. Deep in our hearts, we know that our best friends deserve a proper and suitable gift for everything they had to put up with us. To help you choose the right gift, we compiled a list of presents that you should consider when shopping for your best friend!

Locket

Undeniably, lockets are among the most personal gifts you can give a loved one. Aside from the fact that it will help glam up your best friend, it also symbolizes intimacy and the lasting relationship between the two of you.

If you think that lockets are outdated, then you will be surprised by Evermée’s new locket line. You will also be amazed at how the company has pioneered digital accessories. Your best friend can instantly choose and change the photos by scanning the gemstone pendant with the Evermée app on her smartphone. Moreover, if your best friend is particular with the chain, Evermée lets you choose between 925 Sterling Silver or 18k Gold Vermeil.

With a price range of $69 to $155, you’ll surely have a hard time denying this great option!

Bluetooth Speaker

Music will always be a good idea. Giving your best friend a quality portable speaker to enjoy their playlist wherever they may be, is a solid choice of a gift.

Ultimate Ears, also known as UE, is famous in the industry as the best Bluetooth speaker with the UE Boom 2. With its 360-degree speaker design, fifteen-hour battery life, waterproof and shockproof build, and one-hundred feet range, you can never go wrong.

Duffle Bag

From weekend getaways, out-of-country trips, gym use, to everyday utility, a duffle is a great gift for anyone, including your beloved best friend!

Everlane’s Twill Weekender, made with water-resistant non-slub cotton, is a stylish duffel bag that will exceed your expectations even on rainy days. For $98, this purchase is a thoughtful gesture for your best friend.

Wireless Charger

Is your best friend the unofficial tech support of your life? If this is the case, then a wireless charger will be the coolest gifts they’ll receive for the year!

Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is the top choice for many tech enthusiasts, and there are reasons behind this. It features a charging power of up to 10W and passes through phone cases as thick as 3 mm. This wireless charger not only has an impressive performance but also has a stylish and slick look.

Slides

Your best friend deserves a pair of slides that will give their feet relaxation. Aside from comfort, you can also use slides as a complement to your jeans and a plain shirt. Without looking lazy, your best friend will be comfortable on the next grocery run.

Once you’ve decided, you can choose between the classic Adidas Adilette Slides or Nike Benassi Slides. You can even get slides for both of you!

Your best friend deserves nothing but the best from you. They add vibrancy to our otherwise dull life, and it’s time to return the favor. Without a doubt, you know your best friend well enough to understand what makes them ultimately happy. Follow your instinct, and enjoy shopping!

