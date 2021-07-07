Today we want to discuss the 6 most common relationship challenges. Being in a committed relationship is not always sunshine and rainbows. Every couple experiences worse times at some point. The worst time for every couple is the end of the honeymoon period. At that point, they start to realize how many things are separating them and begin to argue over some fundamental issues like money or sex. The trick is to know which of those things are normal and which ones are red flags.

Below, you can find the six most common relationship challenges that almost every couple has to face. They include money issues, taking each other for granted, not listening, and many more. Read on and find out how to solve your problems!

You Don’t Talk About Sex

If your sex life has become dull and routine, do something about it. Mutual understanding is an essential part of every relationship. As such, both of you should openly talk about sexual needs and desires.

You need to discuss how often you want to have sex, what positions you like, and what time you are available for sex. Discuss the issue with your partner and choose the solution that will make both of you happy.

One way to bring some excitement back into your sex life is to use sex toys. If you are a female, you might want to search for the best squirting and ejaculating dildos. On the other hand, if you are a male, you may be interested in a cock ring or pocket pussy.

Don’t forget to pay attention to your partner’s body language. If they seem uncomfortable when you try something new, just back off and go back to the drawing board. When you stay open about your needs and desires, you will have an easier time connecting with your partner on an intimate level.

You Don’t Connect With Each Other Anymore

If you start saying things like “You’ve changed” or “You’re not the same person I used to know,” it means that the honeymoon period is over. Unfortunately, there is no obvious solution to this problem.

Maybe you need to slow down on work and spend more time with one another. Perhaps you need to go on a vacation together. Try to be aware of how your partner feels and find things that would bring back that excitement you felt at the beginning of your relationship.

You Start Taking Each Other For Granted

Do you remember what your partner was like when you first started dating? You were probably surprised by their every move and couldn’t imagine your life without them. Sadly, after a while, this feeling fades away, and you start focusing on other things, like work or your friends. It’s normal, but it shouldn’t happen too often.

Try to be more proactive in showing your love and appreciation towards each other. If you are having sex less often, create romantic moments together, like candlelit dinners, walks in the park, or sitting by the fireplace with a glass of wine. This way, you can pay more attention to your relationship and make it stronger.

Your Partner Doesn’t Listen to You Anymore

When your partner starts listening less and less to what you have to say, then it’s a definite red flag that something is wrong in your relationship. Good communication is essential in every relationship, so if your partner is not interested in talking with you, something needs to change.

The most common reason for this behavior is that your partner has stopped enjoying being around you. In that case, carefully evaluate if this is a relationship worth fighting for or not.

Your Partner Doesn’t Make Any Effort

When was the last time your partner cooked dinner for you or bought you flowers? Was it before you got married or moved in together? If yes, it might be a sign that they have stopped making any efforts in making your relationship work.

It might suggest they don’t feel appreciated anymore, or they are unhappy with how things are going between the two of you and think that there is no point in trying anymore. If this is the case, then it’s time for a serious talk about what’s going on and where you want to take your relationship next.

You Don’t Feel Sexually Attracted to Each Other Anymore

When people get married or move in together, they often develop a routine when it comes to sex. It could be because they have stopped seeing each other as sexual beings and only as best friends and roommates who watch TV together after work every day.

