Today we want to give you 6 reasons to upgrade your beard trimmer. There are a lot of reasons why a beard trimmer upgrade is the right choice for you. Whether you are looking to trim your facial hair for personal reasons, or you want to look your best and not feel like a freak in public, a good trimmer is something you should invest in.

Here are a few reasons that make it worth it to go this route when it comes to upgrading your beard trimmer:

Improved Durability And Longer Warranty

A new trimmer that’s more powerful has lasting features with a longer warranty. You can consider both corded and cordless electric shavers. They make cleaning your face easier without having to worry about running out of batteries.

Cordless trimmers come with a power cord or dock that allows you to charge on the go. There are different cord lengths available, so make sure you check with the trimmer manufacturer to find the one that’s right for you.

You should also look for a high-quality product that has at least a year’s warranty. If you have a trimmer that doesn’t have a warranty, you may experience long waits to get replacement parts and repairs done. Sites like GroomAndStyle contain information about different kinds of trimmers that’ll help you find one that fit your needs.

Prevents Skin Irritation

Skin irritation is one of the are major downsides of beard trimming that many people wish to avoid. This is because of facial contact with the device resulting in cuts and irritations. New models of beard trimmers now come with a protective plastic guard that prevents facial contact. This helps you to ensure a safer trim.

Sensitive skin reactions such as bumps, skin redness, and shave burns can be further avoided with new trimmer buttons features that help control the skin’s distance. You can also adjust these according to different beard lengths. Models that lack these automated features come with multiple attachments that can achieve similar results.

Beard Trimming On A Busy Schedule

One of the biggest reasons to invest in a trimmer is that it makes you get a trim done easily and include it in your everyday routine. Most people don’t realize how much time they spend on so many other activities; they forget to care for their beard.

They leave work, return home, sleep, and get back to their work every day. This cycle accounts for a lot of time spent without proper beard care. An improved beard trimmer such as those with rechargeable batteries allows you can trim your hair on the go while you’re about to sleep and at work.

Save Costs

Saving costs is another reason to invest in a beard trimmer upgrade. When you have a good trimmer, you will be saving a lot of money on salon visits, running costs, and replacement costs. New models can last up to five years before showing signs of battery wear and eventually needing a replacement.

Although you can’t completely boycott visiting salons, you’ll only need to go when you need detailed shaves. You can easily carry out routine trims to control your beard growth. This can prolong the time between your beard trims up to once in three months.

You’ll also save on the running cost of your beard trimmer with improved power efficiency. New models can last up to three weeks of daily usage, depending on your beard length, which accounts for less frequent charging times.

More Functionality

Every man needs to make sure that he has the latest tools to ensure that he has the best beard styling tools. An upgraded beard trimmer comes with new features that allow you to get a better trim and have a better experience.

First, you should shop for a trimmer that has multiple blades. These options are great for those who need versatility. They can trim long and short beards to the desired length in a shorter time. Also, waterproof options allow you to shave while you are under a shower, and you can easily wash the blades off without a need for extra care.

Easier Cleaning

New trimmers are now equipped with self-cleaning technology that guarantees hygienic use. This is called a cleaning station which comes with alcohol or detergent-based solutions that kill up to 99.9% of germs that accumulate on your trimmer blade.

The cleaning stations can be refilled using a replaceable cartridge. Trimmers with this self-cleaning feature don’t only get cleaned but also dried, lubricated, and charged in the cleaning station. This makes it always ready-to-use with no risk of irritation.

Takeaway

Beard trimmers will continue to be an essential styling tool for bearded men. For best results, it’s advisable to upgrade your trimmer to enjoy the latest features that make for an easier trimming session on the go.

Skin irritations will be reduced, and you can save costs on your beard trimmer with improved battery life and better power-efficiency. You’ll enjoy better functionality with new adjustment features on the trimmer. With your trimmer automatically clean with its cleaning station, you can get a trim done at any time.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay