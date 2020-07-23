6 Tips for a Teen Birthday During Lockdown

In case your teen’s birthday is just around the corner, then they are most likely experiencing a cocktail of emotions and feeling right now. While they might be excited about their birthday, they might already be feeling disappointed about the party. Or by the fact that they won’t be able to throw one – at least not in the way that they would have wanted to. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, your teen won’t be able to hold the party that they would have wanted or might have already planned.

With that being said, how exactly does one celebrate a teen’s birthday during coronavirus? The first thing that you need to understand is that your teen is likely to get disappointed, regardless of what happens. The first and fundamental step is to look out for and validate these feelings.

Experts suggest that parents tend to invalidate their children’s feelings, though unintentionally, by downplaying their losses. Being dismissive of your child’s feelings just ends up hurting them more.

Rather than just invalidating what they are expressing, experts suggest emphatically saying something along the lines of “I understand what you are saying. I know that this is a big let down. You were really excited and anticipating to be celebrating your birthday in XYZ way, but now that is not going to happen.”

Next, find out whether your teen is open to alternative ways of celebrating their birthday. Is there a particular gift that they’ve always desired? You can get inspiration here from these gifts for teen girls if you haven’t gotten an idea of what to get. Also, are they willing to consider a zoom party with family or friends? Or, are you able to come up with something special to surprise them with? Just keep in mind that doing even the slightest meaningful thing for them is far much better than not doing anything at all. There is no reason at all to give up on the birthday just because you can’t celebrate it the way it was initially planned.

The following are seven incredible ways you can celebrate a birthday during the coronavirus pandemic:

Bake a cake. Or you can just order one in case there is a bakery closely available. You can also be a little generous and bake some cupcakes or mini-cakes and give them out to your relatives that live closeby. However, remember to maintain the proper social distancing measures. Then, on the actual day of your teen’s birthday, organize a Zoom party where your teen can enjoy the same cake with the relatives. Refer to #6 to learn more about Zoom birthdays.

Balloons! Get up early in the morning on their birthday and set up a bunch of balloons outside their bedroom door or in an ideal surprise area of the house to give them a colorful surprise. Balloons can be easily found in supermarkets; hence, you won’t need to search far.

Prepare their favorite dish. Or, if possible, you can treat them by ordering their best dish at their favorite restaurant that offers pick-up or delivery.

The Drive-by Party. Contact their friends or friends’ parents and request them to spare some time to walk or drive by your house with balloons, posters, and music. One heart-warming idea is to have each member of the group hold up each letter of “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” – this will serve as a talking, walking, and singing human birthday card.

Create a photo album. While this will require some prior planning, the reaction of your teen will be worth the effort. Request their closest friends and relatives to send you pictures, memories, and even quotes from the previous year. You have to do this secretly so as not to ruin the surprise. You can then make use of the many available online tools to design a special and intimate scrapbook that you can present to your teen on the day of their birthday.

Plan a Zoom Birthday Party. Zoom is becoming widely popular, not only for its role in facilitating distance learning but also being the preferred app for most teens to hang out and throw virtual parties. You can ask your teen to invite their friends to their Zoom birthday party, or just do it for them in case you feel your teen would appreciate the gesture. One idea is to bring out a cake for your teen to make the Zoom party even more fun. The friends can then join in and virtually perform the “Happy Birthday” song. To give the party some structure, you can plan a group activity during the party, for example, you can ask everyone to share a happy pre-COVID memory of your teen.

Plan an Art Party. In case your teen has a passion for art, then a virtual paint night is a special and great way of celebrating their birthday while their friends join in. Send Zoom E-vites to some of your teen’s friends asking them to join the party. You also need to send a DIY Paint Night Kit to all of them a few days or weeks before the party. This way, they will all be able to paint together when the party starts.

