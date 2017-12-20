6 Ways to Enjoy the Great Outdoors during Winter

Here are 6 ways to enjoy the outdoors during winter. With the bad weather conditions, cold temperatures and small number of daylight hours, getting outdoors in the winter can be a challenge for even the most active of us. But, that doesn’t mean that you have to wait it out until summer.

There’s plenty of different ways you can enjoy the outdoors during winter, wherever you live. Of course, the amount you can do will depend on the intensity of winter in your area, as well as your tolerance for cold weather, but here are a few ideas to consider…

Go on a hike

Is there anything nicer than getting into the great outdoors for a walk? Walking is great for your health, and if you’re lucky enough to live somewhere scenic, you’ll get to enjoy some beautiful views too. If you have a dog you’ll be well accustomed to walking outdoors in winter, but if not, just wrap up warm, take plenty of water and remember to let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return – especially if you’re heading into areas where you may not receive phone service. You’ll need good footwear too: as beautiful as these are, they’re probably not suitable for a winter hike.

Hang out in your backyard

Don’t fancy a long walk? Well, if you have a backyard, you can make the most of your outdoor space even in the winter. Get a fire pit going so you can huddle around it with friends and family, swapping stories and toasting marshmallows – it’s a great way to spend time together and it makes a nice change from hanging out in the lounge.

If you have a bigger yard or live out in the country, how about building a bonfire? You could invite your neighbors for a winter get-together, keeping warm beside the fire and BBQing sausages.

Try skiing or snowboarding

Now’s the time to strap on a pair of skis or a snowboard. It’s a good idea to take at least a few lessons before you head out on your own, but if you’re already familiar with the right techniques and safety practices, see if you can find somewhere to do a spot of outdoor skiing or snowboarding. You’ll want to make sure to stay warm. Mountainous areas will be perfect for this, but you’ll find indoor slopes to try if the geography around you isn’t quite suitable.

Go for a winter picnic

If these kinds of activities don’t appeal to you, how about something more leisurely?

A winter picnic is the perfect way to spend time outdoors without doing much exercise. Dress in warm clothing, take blankets and prepare a thermos of soup – it’s a great date idea if you’re on a budget or fancy doing something romantic, and it’s a fun activity for all the family if you want to involve the kids.

Lace up your ice skates

Or, play it safer with a day on the ice rink. Local ice rinks will be open throughout winter for those who fancy giving it a go, and you don’t need to be a pro to have a good time. If you’re going to skate outdoors on frozen lakes, take extra care to ensure you’re safe at all times.

Try your hand at wintry photography

Finally, winter is a beautiful time of year – crisp skies, icy surfaces and the sun hanging low in the sky makes it the perfect time to take up a new hobby like photography. Head outdoors with a camera and get familiar with the different settings and compositions – you’ll find the light is less harsh than it is in summer, and you won’t have to rise so early or stay out so late to capture the perfect ‘golden hour’ glow!

Will you try any of these outdoor activities this winter? And if so, which will you try first?

