8 Simple Steps To Sustainable, Responsible Beauty

Today we want to talk to you about simple steps to sustainable, responsible beauty. Let’s face it; looking good makes us feel good, and can provide the platform to lead a far more luxurious existence. However, achieving your body and beauty goals will feel far more satisfying when it’s achieved in a responsible way.

Implementing a strategy that allows you to get the look you’ve always wanted in a guilt-free manner is great for the body, mind, and soul. Here’s are eight great steps to help you unlock the best results.

1) Eat Clean

Nutrition should provide the foundation of any healthy living or beauty plan. Many aspects of your appearance are a direct reflection of your health, and eating habits are an essential feature.

Hydration is essential, but you should focus on using a reusable bottle rather than single-use plastic. Meanwhile, using natural supplements rather than synthetic ones will deliver many benefits. For your physical and emotional health. If nothing else, it encourages you to implement positive changes in other areas.

Going vegan isn’t for everyone, but its impact on sustainability cannot be ignored. Even if you only do it for half of the week, it’s a huge step in the right direction.

2) Choose Ethical Brands

We all have a responsibility to be accountable for our actions. Still, your influence as an individual consumer is far smaller than the impact made by companies. So, partnering with ethical brands is vital.

Beauty products are the perfect place to start. Whether using serums made from natural ingredients or choosing companies that are free from plastic is up to you. Meanwhile, some will actively encourage you to recycle containers by sending them back for a discount on your next purchase.

Aside from being great for the environment, those ingredients are often far less damaging on the skin. Most users will see noticeable rewards in a matter of weeks.

Source: Pixabay CC0 License

3) Find Lasting Fashion

Fashion plays an integral role in building the right appearance. While we all love a bargain, it’s not value for money when the outfits need to be thrown away after just one or two uses.

Selecting brands associated with quality and timeless fashion that can be worn for multiple seasons is vital. Aleyah Swimsuits is an excellent option for beachwear and holiday outfits. After all, you deserve to look great while simultaneously knowing that you’ve made an ethical purchase.

On a related note, upcycling old clothes is a great way to bring new life to your style as well as the materials in question. Besides, you’ll avoid the threat of looking the same as everyone else.

4) Go Green To Get Fit

Fat loss and toning up will give you a far better body image, regardless of your natural shape. Why not combine this goal with the desire to lead a sustainable life? Luxury needn’t always relate to expense.

Luxury can come from the simple joys of building a better garden while the hard work to achieve it will help you build up a sweat. Meanwhile, embracing your natural surroundings with bike rides and running can be far more rewarding than gym workouts.

If looking better, feeling better, and being happier in your daily life doesn’t signify a wise choice, nothing will. If you’re still living under social distancing rules, now is the time to embrace it.

5) Use Sustainable Applicators

While choosing ethical brands for beauty products is one thing, you also need to consider the tools used to apply them. It’s a little counterproductive to select single-use plastic applicators.

As well as makeup applicators like eyeliners and blushers, you should pay attention to toothbrushes. The average person goes through 300 toothbrushes in their lifetime. Switching to Brush With Bamboo is a seemingly small move. However, it’s impact over the years is surprisingly large.

Most of the sustainable products in this field are further supported by the fact that they are new to the market. This means they use innovative technologies.

6) Use Ethical Skin Protection

Nothing should stop you from taking care of your skin and protecting it from harmful UV rays. Aside from preventing health issues, it will help you maintain a healthy glow and better skin complexion.

On the other hand, though, you won’t want to cause damage to the environment if it can be helped. Using scent-free, plastic-free, and vegan sun lotions and fermented skincare will allow you to enjoy the best of both worlds. It’s a small luxury, but something that will fill you with a lot of pride too.

The skin is the largest organ of the body, and a protective barrier against the elements. Take care of it while protecting the environment. You will not regret it.

7) Try Domestic Holidays

Everybody loves a vacation. While a private jet might stand out as a luxurious solution, it is also the worst culprit for carbon emissions. So, finding a little luxury closer to home may be the better option.

The thought of traditional camping might not scream luxury, but glamping is very trendy at this time. Alternatively, there are plenty of luxury spa hotels coast-to-coast. The key, of course, is to find one that uses ethical practices to meet your needs for a better lifestyle in every sense.

Better still, domestic vacations will often save you money while the organizational aspects are easier. This is particularly important amidst the challenges of the pandemic.

8) Build Winning Home Surroundings

Home luxuries have the biggest impact on your daily life. Therefore, they are central to unlocking the best appearance and feelings. If you can achieve this goal sustainably, that’s even better.

Nothing beats the simple luxury of a great night’s sleep. Finding a better mattress is crucial. Choose an ethical company that uses better packaging where possible. Most importantly, though, you need one that will deliver at least eight years of service. Sustainability of the products is key.

The bathroom is another room that has a massive impact on your energy usage as well as your beauty. Spa-like features and a high-pressure shower should serve you well. Day after day, year after year.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay