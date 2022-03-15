Today we want to share 8 things to know while vaping for the first time. You’re not the only one if you’ve ever considered quitting smoking. Almost seven out of ten smokers say they wish to leave. Giving up smoking is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your health since smoking damages practically every organ system in the body, especially your lungs. Cigarettes and secondhand smoke are responsible for about one-third of all heart disease fatalities. Also, with the current trend, teenagers are siding with nicotine vape juice.

You may be tempted to use e-cigarettes (e-cigs, vape pens, and other non-disposable, disposable vaping devices) to smooth the transition from regular cigarettes to quitting smoking entirely. Although vaping can be used as a substitute for smoking, it still has a variety of dangers, particularly for young individuals. Most vape devices include nicotine vape juice, a highly addictive chemical present in tobacco consumption.

In addition to nicotine, much vaping juice includes propylene glycerol, glycol, and metal ions fragments, all of which can harm the lining of your lungs. As a result, electronic cigarettes must be used carefully.

You can vape more than your endurance.

Whenever it comes to vape, it’s critical to recognize your boundaries, especially if you’re new to nicotine vape juice. Your threshold may not be as significant as individuals who vape or smoke daily, so begin slowly and gradually. Toxic side effects of excessive nicotine use include:

Vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, or stomach pain

Itching of the eyes

Headaches

Anxiety and agitation

Sweating

Confusion

Breathing difficulties

Tremors

Seizures

If you suffer either of these signs during the first 15-60 mins of vaping, call the National Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222 and consult your doctor. If you’re a frequent smoky or nicotine user, try decreasing your nicotine dose when vaping by one notch. You also might want to consider limiting the frequency and amount of time you vape, which can lessen the likelihood of unfavorable health repercussions.

Avoid sharing

Sharing may not necessarily imply liking. Combining nicotine vape juice or passing vaporizer is not a wise move. It raises the risk of transmitting COVID-19, but it may also expose you to various other diseases such as the common cold, flu, mono, and meningitis, all of which can be passed from person to person by saliva. Sharing with pals may also result in more significant nicotine levels. Take your vaporizer and maintain it sanitary with appropriate maintenance to maintain yourself healthy and alive.

Vape products require particular disposal

Did you know that vape goods are classified as dangerous goods and should never be disposed of in regular garbage or recycling bins? Instead, dispose of devices, pods, and batteries in marked drop boxes.

On-campus, drop boxes are provided in the University Memorial Center (UMC) on the first floor, next to Starbucks, and at the West Boulder Recycling Center on 63rd Street. If you reside far outside Boulder, you may use this toxic waste facility locator to look for dumping locations in your neighborhood.

You will probably cough at first

It is pretty typical. The experience of vaping differs from that of smoking. Most users will choke the first time they attempt vaping; this is due to breathing like a smoker rather than a vaper (which we will cover later). When you inhale the vapor, it feels ‘thicker’ than smoke, which might produce a cough due to the difference in feeling. E-liquid options can help with coughing, such as nicotine salt.

You might get a dry mouth

Not only does one have a dry mouth, but also a dry respiratory tract. It is also acceptable. E-liquid comprises four significant elements (three if your juice is non-nicotine vape juice). A few of these components are hydrophilic, which means they attract water and pull it away from you! The less visible this becomes as you grow more acquainted with vaporizers. When you first start vaping, drink an additional glass of water.

Research suggests that vaping can have adverse effects on your heart and lungs

Nicotine is the principal active ingredient in traditional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, and it is highly addictive. If you ignore the need, it causes you to crave a cigarette and endure withdrawal symptoms. In addition, nicotine is a poisonous chemical. It elevates your heart rate and adrenaline levels, increasing your heart rate and risk of a heart attack.

Is nicotine vape juice harmful to your health? Unfortunately, there are still unanswered questions concerning vaping, such as what compounds make up the vapor and how they damage physical life in the long run.

Labels are important

Whereas most vape juices come under the nicotine vape juice category, few nicotine-free options are available. These may be wiser for folks who want to vape but don’t want the compulsive effects. If you must take nicotine-containing products, search for lower-dose ones (1.5-3 mg). Lowering nicotine levels can assist in fulfilling urges without overburdening your system.

Be intentional about vaping

Whether you presently vape or are considering beginning, it’s vital to focus on the factors you might want to vape. First, consider the sensations, activities, or advantages you hope to gain from utilizing (like not using) vapes. Next, consider a few of the problems you don’t want. To begin, here are a few instances:

If I opt to vape, I hope to:

connect with friends

feel energized

enjoy the flavor non-nicotine/ nicotine vape juice

I don’t want to do the following if I want to vape:

grow addicted to or reliant on nicotine juice vape

have health issues or harmful side effects

financial hardships as a result of purchasing vaping materials

Going through these sorts of tasks might be a wonderful place to start when it comes to knowing your vaping options.

Conclusion

Traditional cigarettes are undoubtedly harmful, but we must understand that not even e-cigarette is utterly safe from harming our well-being. Vaping products can substitute our long-loved tobacco cigarettes for good. However, it is also necessary to understand that many teenagers who never wanted to become smokers are getting addicted to vaping as any chain smoker would. And it is also true that there are thousands of cases when people get addicted to cigarettes after using vapor, vice versa! Thus, you might need to hammer this thought in mind before using vapor for the first time.

