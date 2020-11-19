Best Family Games to Play this Holiday Season!

It’s that time of year again where the cold weather forces people indoors, and it can be hard to entertain yourself and your family when it gets dark at 4 pm. There’s a lot to love about this time of year (the holidays for one thing!) but the cold can definitely negatively impact family fun. Especially over the holidays, sometimes you need a little help figuring out a way to keep things interesting and fun. Here are the best family games to play during the holidays!

Just One

This is the perfect game for some cooperative family fun. Anywhere from three to seven people can play, and it is a great game for any age. The goal is to help your teammate guess their mystery word by writing down a related word to help them figure it out (like snow if the word was winter). The only catch is that your word can’t be the same as anyone else’s or both words are disqualified, so being creative is critical! Order this game now for a fun new Thanksgiving Day tradition!

Codenames

Designed for four to eight players, this game is perfect for those thinkers out there who like a bit of challenge with their gameplay. Two teams compete by each having someone say one-word clues that point to one or more of the team’s words while avoiding the other team’s words. This game requires a little more strategy and thinking as it can be hard to think of a word that can only be used for your team’s words and not the other team’s. This game is ideal for anyone who wants some friendly competition with their cooperative games. Buy it now for a great holiday season!

Goat Yoga

Any game that involves an inflatable goat is sure to be a lot of fun. Goat Yoga is hilarious and family-friendly, perfect for those who like active games where they can move around as opposed to sitting around a table. Players perform real yoga poses and various difficult challenges involving the inflatable goat. This game is a great way to get your family moving after a long day of lounging around the house. Don’t try this one after Thanksgiving dinner!

Exploding Kittens

If the name alone doesn’t intrigue you, there is much more to love about this Game of the Year winner. Exploding kittens is a strategic kitten-based Russian roulette that is perfect for adults, teens, and kids who love crazy and ridiculous games. Two to five people can play, and it is recommended for ages seven and up. People of all ages will love this game, making it the perfect game to settle down with after a night of delicious pie.

Pictionary

An oldie but a goodie, Pictionary is a classic for a reason. For artists and non-artists alike, Pictionary is a must-have game for the holidays. The worse the art, the more fun the game! People of all ages can play and there is no real limit to the number of players. It’s perfect for those larger families out there. If you don’t have Pictionary, this is the year to invest in one of the most beloved family games around.

Throw Throw Burrito

From the creators of Exploding Kittens, Throw Throw Burrito combines card games with dodgeball. Kids and adults alike will love this high-energy game where you get to hurl adorable-looking foam burritos at each other. This game makes for some truly wild and hilarious winter nights. Get out of that turkey coma with this fantastic family-friendly game! Order now before the holiday season is in full swing

We hope you enjoyed this list of the best family games to play during the holidays and have some new ideas for the upcoming season.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClicheMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay