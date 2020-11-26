With the holiday season fast approaching, it can be tempting to stick with your tried and true go-to recipes. The classics are always great, but it can be just as fun to mix up your usual repertoire and add some new recipes into your traditions. For some holiday baking fun, here are some of the best holiday baking ideas!

Christmas Tree Cookie Stacks

These adorable Christmas tree cookie stacks are ideal for anyone who loves both delicious and adorable bakes. They only take 30 minutes and yield between 16-18 tasty trees the whole family will love. Combining two favorite holiday activities, baking and tree decorating, this recipe is perfect for children and families this holiday season!

Peppermint Mocha Lava Cakes

Chocolate lovers will adore these peppermint mocha lava cakes. This indulgent chocolatey dessert is both traditional and festive with the extra peppermint kick. Not only does it look delicious, it also takes less than an hour to make and prepare! What better way to end a holiday meal than with the classic combo of chocolate and peppermint goodness?

Santa Hat Cupcakes

Another adorably delicious idea for any holiday party, these Santa hat cupcakes only need six ingredients. You can be as creative as you want decorating each hat or stick with the traditional red and white look. It’s up to you! Your bake will be the star of the day and brighten any room with holiday cheer.

Mincemeat Pies

This classic British bake will not only wow your friends and family, it will also taste fantastic! It takes a little over an hour to make, but the results are more than worth it. Get inspired from across the pond and try baking mincemeat pies this season. You’ll see what all the fuss is about soon enough.

Yule Log

A real showstopper to get you in the holiday spirit, nothing says Christmas like a Yule Log centerpiece. Yule Logs can be many flavors, but this classic recipe features focuses heavily on chocolate and whipped cream filling. It takes almost two hours to create, but nothing will get you in the mood for the holiday more than putting the finishing touches on that delicious log!

