Winter is a wonderful time full of holiday fun and great seasonal activities. There are a ton of benefits to the colder months, though dry lips are certainly not one. It can be a struggle to find the perfect lip treatment to fortify your lips against the bracing winter air, but we’re here to help! Here are some of the best lip balms for dry lips this season.

Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

For anyone who needs some nourishment this season, Burt’s Bees is a great product to try. Its popularity speaks volumes as it is a favorite among lip balm enthusiasts. With a blend of shea butter, botanical oils, vitamin E, and beeswax, this balm hydrates and moisturizes your lips while providing protection against the cold weather. Give it a try, you won’t regret it!

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

Aquaphor is ideal for anyone whose lips are already dry and cracked: just check the reviews! People rave about this product and how effective it is at healing damaged and dry lips in a short time span. Consider this your new go-to product whenever your lips need a boost.

Blistex Medicated Lip Balm

This product is a great starter for anyone unsure of where to begin in the lip balm world. Blistex has many five-star reviews that rave about the protection and strength it offers. It is ideal for creating smooth and hydrated lips out of sore, chapped ones. Invest in the pack of three to really get bang for your buck out of this product!

Awake Beauty Moisture Balm Daytime Lip Mask

To ensure long-lasting hydration that can outlast any cold front, this lip mask is both inexpensive and quality! Blended olive, raspberry argan, and rosehip combine to form this fantastic product that anyone who struggles with dry, chapped lips should try. Pick it up today!

Lip Sleeping Mask

For long-lasting hydration with a natural shine, try this lip sleeping mask from Sephora. Filled with antioxidants and vitamin C, this is perfect for anyone with naturally dry skin and lips. Despite the name, it can be used any time of day and really is the extra boost your lips need this season! This will be your new favorite for sure!

