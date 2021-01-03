If you suffer from dry and itchy skin in the winter months, you know just how painful and irritating it can be. With a plethora of options to choose from and each brand claiming they have the best skin cream, it can be hard to know where to turn. If you need some help this season, here are some of the best lotions and creams for dry skin this winter!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This cream can be used for your face and body and is highly recommended by dermatologists. If you need a good all-over cream this winter, this is the one for you. It absorbs quickly into skin without that greasy feeling and provides 24-hour hydration. This is ideal for anyone wanting a scent-free cream for their entire body.

Lubriderm Daily Moisture

Lotions and creams can be very expensive and really take a chunk out of your funds in the winter. If you want an inexpensive, but still effective, lotion try Lubriderm. This body lotion is great value for your money and helps develop your skin’s moisture barrier for softer, healthier skin. Give it a try!

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

For extremely dry and cracked skin, Aquaphor is a must. This healing ointment helps restore your skin from exposure to extreme weather and excessive hand washing. It is fragrance-free and ideal for anyone suffering from painful dry skin.

Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion

This lotion is perfect for anyone who hates that greasy feeling some thicker lotions create but still wants a great product to fight dry skin. Eucerin provides 48-hours of moisture to help heal cracked skin and fight against dryness. For anyone wanting smoother and softer hands this winter, Eucerin may be the one for you!

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream

Anyone with eczema should consider trying this Aveeno cream to help repair and relieve painful skin. It was awarded even the National Eczema Association Seal of Approval. It is ideal for relieving skin itchiness, redness, and dryness. Steroid and fragrance-free, this cream will be your new go-to this winter!

