Black-Owned Beauty & Wellness Brands To Support During Black History Month

Now more than ever, it’s important to lift up the Black community. What better way to do this than to honor and celebrate black-owned businesses this Black History Month. Below are some Black-owned beauty and wellness brands to support this February—and every other month of the year.

Body Complete Rx

Body Complete Rx (BCRX) is a wellness and lifestyle brand with a holistic approach to healthy living that offers a complete range of plant-based, vegan nutritional supplements, products and apparel designed to help customers discover what it feels like to achieve their best self. The Black, female-owned company was founded by Samia Gore in 2017 after the busy mom of four found it difficult to maintain her weight and self-care journey. Gore’s venture has proven to be successful; in just three years, the self-funded brand created by women for women has garnered thousands of healthier and happier customers, including celebrities LeToya Luckett and Kenya Moore. Products range from all-natural, vegan protein powders and multivitamins, to calming relaxation capsules and energy drops.

The Honey Pot Company The Honey Pot Company

The Honey Pot Company is the first full plant-derived, all-natural feminine care system in the market founded by black female entrepreneur, Beatrice Dixon. Founded on the belief that all products should be free of chemicals, parabens, carcinogens and sulfates, The Honey Pot Company offers an extensive range of organic and natural feminine care products for humans with vaginas. The Honey Pot Company’s mission is to educate, support, and provide people around the world with the tools and resources that promote menstrual health and wellness. The Honey Pot Company’s products can be found across the nation in select stores at national retailers including Target, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Whole Foods, Bed Bath and Beyond, Urban Outfitters, and Wegmans locations, as well as online at www.thehoneypot.co and select retailers. Products range from natural menstrual products such as tampons, pads and cups, to panty sprays, vulva creams and much more. The brand also has a Mommy-To-Be collection consisting of wipes, a hygiene wash, postpartum herbal pads, among others.

Alaffia

Alaffia was born from a deep sense of responsibility and genuine love for humankind. Officially founded by Olowo-n’djo Tchala in 2003, Alaffia is a green, clean and fair-trade beauty company that is redefining the natural products industry through its values of beauty, equality and empowerment. Women in West Africa handcraft indigenous, fair trade ingredients, such as unrefined shea butter and African black soap. These products are then crafted using traditional African recipes and methods at their U.S. headquarters in Olympia, Washington. Proceeds from the sale of their beauty and grooming products are returned to communities in Togo, Africa, to fund community empowerment and gender equality programs, including maternal health care, education, regenerative agriculture and reforestation. Products range from bubble baths, body washes, hand soaps, body lotions, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, shave creams, and more.

Images provided by Body Complete Rx, The Honey Pot Company and Alaffia