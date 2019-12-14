When it comes to your business, there are 2 key areas to outsource in your business. The reason you should strongly consider this is because there are so many different support areas that you need to spend time, energy, and money on. The truth is, your focus should really be elsewhere within your business. There will be a reason or two that you will have gone into business in the first place, and this is probably somewhere that your skills and passions lay. But very often, due to the nature and practicality of running your own business, you may end up getting bogged down in administrative tasks that take your time and attention away from where you need it the most.

In order to achieve a more productive business, you should look at ways of streamlining your operations in order to take the pressure off yourself. Additional tasks such as IT support, payroll, recruitment, warehouse management, logistics, as well as buildings maintenance and cleaning are all essential parts of your business operation, they are not, however, the core elements. These aspects of your business may well support your team and allow you to all do your jobs, but they are not the elements that bring home the profits.

When you are spending all of your time and effort chasing issues in these aspects of your business, then you are not spending time developing your key products and services. You are not progressing your business in a pro-active and productive manner. Ultimately, this could cause you to drop behind your competitors as you should always be looking to innovate within your own specific field.

Outsourcing To Free Up Resources

When it comes to business support services within your organization, there is a better way of managing this. Rather than having your own in-house teams handling them, you could outsource these to specialist companies that have experience in managing this type of support area. By outsourcing, you will find that you need less office space, and you will have fewer different parts of your business that you will need to manage.

In this article we will discuss 2 key areas to outsource in your business that will allow you to keep your hands free for some more productive tasking.

Technical Support

It is pretty much impossible for a business to exist these days without some kind or reliance on technology. Whether you use IT systems for payroll, managing staff files, holding customer databases, issuing invoices and processing payments, or whether the entirety of your business is reliant on technology, you will need some degree of IT support.

This support may come in the form of installing and managing software across your network, managing your network and connections, installing and repairing hardware, or providing training and support to your teams in how to use certain equipment and specific software.

IT support is a massive part of many businesses, and it can entail recruiting and managing entire teams. Having this in-house requires you to have a high degree of knowledge in the areas that your tech support team will be working.

Outsourcing IT support and advisory services are an excellent option for your business as you will gain the expertise and support of an established company that provides similar services to lots of other companies. All of this can be obtained without the need to worry about recruitment, training, retention and the need to deal with any performance issues that may arise amongst the team.

Having access to industry-leading professionals will allow you the scope to grow you in the use of your technology as you will be better positioned to adapt to the changes in tech that could offer a positive improvement in your line of work.

Another major factor of IT support that you will benefit from is that you will get the support that you need with your security concerns. Hiring an external company means that you could have IT audits carried out to ensure that you are in compliance with data regulations, and are able to identify and deal with threats to your IT infrastructure.

Recruitment, Payroll, and HR

Human resources play a significant part in any business. But as your company grows, so will your HR problems. Whether you have one employee or one hundred thousand, you need to be compliant with all of the legal frameworks that surround HR and recruitment. Often, when you are managing these tasks yourself it can be hard to keep up to date.

Outsourcing all aspects surrounding the employment and management of your human resources needs will help you to ensure that you are getting the right people coming into your business. With all of the best will and intention, if you are not a recruitment professional it is often easy to get blindsided and pick the wrong person during staff interviews. If you have the wrong person in your team, then you will end up having a problem that you need to manage. Getting it right first time saves time and money.

Having access to dedicated specialist recruitment teams will allow you to get the person that you are looking for without having to spend so much of your time having to worry about all of the processes of going through applications, contacting applicants, and doing any pre-screening and initial interviews that you need. A recruitment company can whittle down all of the people interested parties and manage the entire process for you. If you want to participate in the final interview stage where you have a few really great applicants, you can do. All-in-all this process will save you a lot of time, make you more productive, and ultimately it will be better for you financially.

Payroll is an important aspect of your business that you should never get wrong. Problems in payments can cause your team to want to up-and-leave. Nobody likes to be paid wrong, and mistakes can end up being costly. But payroll can be quite a labor-intensive task to manage. Having these services outsourced to a specialist will mean that you will get more accurate and efficient payroll management.

