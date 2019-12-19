We want everyone to know how to manage your money better in 2020. Being able to manage your money effectively is not always something that everyone has the ability to do. However, with a bit of practice and some helpful advice, anyone can help manage their money better. Here are some tips to help manage your money better for 2020.

Start A Savings Account

Savings accounts are good to have because they can help encourage you to save. Being able to put some money aside each month, no matter how much that may be is really important. Seeing your savings start to rise can help motivate you to save more. Firstly find an account that can offer you some benefits, whether that’s cash back or a certain amount of interest on what you pay. Put in as much as you can manage each month and make it a payment that comes out like any other bills you have. This can make it a lot easier to get used to when you think about it as a bill. Let it continue taking the money and then check back on it several months down the line, and you’ll be surprised at how much you can save.

Pay Off Your Existing Debt

Debt is what allows you to lose money because you forget what you owe when you have amounting debt in various different pots. Try to pay off all your direct payday loans and keep it all in one place if you can, so it’s more manageable. When you’re taking out loans or spending money on your credit card, it’s important to remember that it’s not your money and that you need to pay it off as quickly as possible. If you have that attitude, you are less likely to spend more time having to pay it back. Remember that interest can end up being very costly too.

See Your Credit Card As An Emergency Use Only

A credit card can very quickly feel like another debit card, and therefore, it becomes easy to spend money that you haven’t got but know that you can always pay it off at a later date. Credit cards should really be used in an emergency only, and so it’s a good idea to make sure you’ve got this attitude towards credit cards, rather than to see it as free money that you can spend whenever you want. An emergency is where you can’t afford to pay for something, and that costs more than what you’d make in that month.

Create A Budget And Stick To It

Creating a budget is necessary for anyone trying to manage their money better because it’s likely that you don’t yet have one. Create it on an Excel spreadsheet to simplify it and make it easily accessible for when you need it. Log all your expenditures and how much income you have to live off for the month. This will help you to keep track!

Managing your money can sometimes be easier said than done, but these tips can help you save and manage your money better in 2020.

