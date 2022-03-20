Inspiring Business Women Transforming Their Businesses Across Europe and the US

Today we want to share our thoughts on inspiring business women transforming their businesses across Europe and the U.S. There is no doubt that businesswomen are changing the landscape of business worldwide. From Europe to the US, these women transform their businesses, making a name for themselves and proving that anything is possible.

In this article, we will be looking at three inspiring business women making a real difference in their industries. We hope their stories will motivate you to achieve great things for your own business!

Debra Bailey

Debra Bailey was the Chief Information Officer of O2, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the UK. She was responsible for leading the company’s digital transformation and ensuring that O2 stays ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry.

Bailey, who now works for Royal Mail as the Chief Information Officer, had been with O2 for over 20 years and she has played a vital role in its success. Under her leadership, the company has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Sunday Times Best Green Companies award.

In recent years, Bailey has been recognised as one of the most influential women in technology. She was named one of The Guardian’s Top 100 Women in Tech, and she was also listed in Wired UK’s 100 Most Influential People in Tech.

She believed in unifying technology and businesses to help digitally connect customers. It is essential to understand the business challenges that customers face and automate business processes from end to end to provide them with the best possible service.

After less than a year of the new operating model, O2 has already hit their target of a 10% lift in speed-to-value, is on track to beat 2022’s target of 25% and has a massive target of 75% in 2024.

Bailey is an excellent example of how to succeed in a male-dominated field. She has shown that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

Corie Barry

Corie Barry is the CEO of Best Buy, one of the largest consumer electronics retailers in the world. She is responsible for leading the company’s transformation and helping it to stay relevant in a rapidly changing industry.

Barry joined Best Buy in 1999 and became CEO in 2019. She’s seen firsthand how customer behaviour has changed, and how the company has had to adapt to keep up.

In recent years, retail giant Best Buy has seen a shift in how customers are shopping. Whether buying online and having purchases delivered to their homes, or picking up items in-store, customers are more flexible than ever before about how they make their purchases.

For CEO Corie Barry, this means embracing change and giving customers what they want. “Customers are in control. Period, end of the story,” she said in an interview.

Approximately, 30% of Best Buy’s transactions happen online and 40% of those are collected in stores, which is 15% prior to the pandemic.

She believes customers are in control and retailers can’t force them to go into stores – they need to make the experience as seamless as possible.“I think that’s going to be the goal of the future: frictionless experiences where the customer feels in control,” Barry said.

Amy Hood

Amy Hood is the first female Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft Inc. During her time at Microsoft, she was involved in over 57 transactions, including the $7.5 billion acquisition of software development site GitHub in 2018.

Hood carefully diverted funds away from Microsoft’s legacy divisions, such as Windows, to invest in the company’s rapidly growing cloud computing segment.

Conclusion

These three inspiring businesswomen are transforming their businesses and helping them to stay relevant in a rapidly changing industry. They each faced unique challenges, but they have all managed to succeed. Their stories are sure to inspire others to follow their lead and achieve great things.

