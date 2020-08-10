Today we want share share some amazing back to school shopping deals with you. Reality is that most of us have had to cut back on spending during this challenging time so it only makes sense that you would look for coupons, discounts and special deals to help save money. Now some of you might have your normal go to stores when looking for back to school clothes and supplies but we’ve done our own homework and want to share with you 5 great back to school shopping deals that we think you’ll love.

1. Kohls Coupons

Kohls is one of America’s most favorite back to school stores where you can find all of your favorites in one place. We found a handful of Kohls coupons including a coupon for 30% off all orders. Now that’s the type of savings that you can get excited about. Kohls has all of your back to school favorites from shoes and backpacks to girls and young men. They even have some great at home learning products for those who must stay at home for the beginning of the school year.

2. Best Buy coupons

Now that we’ve got most of our clothes shopping out of the way, it’s time for some back to school electronics with some great Best Buy coupons. When it comes to affordable electronics, no one does it better than Best Buy. Is your child asking for a new laptop or a new phone to stay in contact with you during school hours? No problem. Right now you can earn up to 4% cash back. 2 additional coupons that we found that we really liked are:

$300 savings on select Intel Computers

20% off select cellphone accessories

3. Staples Coupons

There’s no way we could complete this list of back to school deals without finding some super valuable Staples coupons. When it comes to office supplies, Staples stands out above the rest. Here are 5 amazing Staples coupons we found for you.

20% back on rewards on ink and toner

$20 off your order of $100

$20 on select MS Office 365 + 2019 titles when you buy monitors

$70 off McAfee LiveSafe Software

Up to $100 off select furniture deals

4. Walmart Coupons

When you want to shop for less, head over to our local Walmart. Any back to school shopping spree should always include Walmart. Especially when you see these great Walmart Coupons we found last week. When you shop online you can now get free 2 day shipping on select items. You can also earn 2% cash back when you save smarter on College Shop. Don’t forget that can earn 2% cash back when shopping on College Tech. This also includes 2 day free shipping.

5. Bed Bath and Beyond Coupon

Some of you might wonder why we’ve included an awesome Bed Bath and Beyond coupon in our list. It’s really simple. How about free shipping on orders more than $39. There are so many ideas that come to mind on how to use this coupon. Did you know they have an entire category dedicated for College? Everything from small furniture to wall decorations and kitchen appliances you’ll have all the essentials needed to make your college dorm room feel a little closer to home. There is even a separate category for Student Faves which will show you what products other college students love.

We hope you love our list of back to school deals. Whether your children will be attending school or e-learning we’ve scoured the net for the best back to school deals to help you save money. Don’t let our current COVID19 challenge keep you from shopping and keeping your children happy and motivated during the upcoming school year.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay