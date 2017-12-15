The holidays are quickly approaching which means everyone is racking their brain for the perfect gift to get that special someone. This can be a stressful time for everyone so we are here to make it a little bit easier! Whether it be your significant other or your sister, we have the perfect suggestions for the ultimate music lover.

Record Player

This gift is for the vintage music lover. The aesthetic of a record player is more than enough for a lot of people but the music quality is also phenomenal. An old-fashioned turntable is a staple item for music enthusiasts so it is the perfect gift for this holiday season!

Vinyl Me, Please Subscription

If you are gifting a record player, it is only fitting to also gift records! Vinyl Me, Please is a website where there is a ton of information on the latest and greatest records out to date. Once subscribed, you will receive a classic record each month and the standard newsletter with all the information you need. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

Beats Headphones

Every music lover needs a great pair of headphones for music on the go, so what better way to surprise them for the holidays? The latest trend is bluetooth headphones so you don’t have to fuss with a cord; just charge them up and be on your way! Grab a pair today to make the perfect gift.

Bluetooth Speaker

A good speaker is essential for our music lovers out there. Speakers are the best way to liven up a room! The bluetooth speakers are a hot item because you can connect your phone and play music but still use it as you need. It’s multitasking at its finest!

Concert Tickets

Nothing can beat a live performance of your favorite artists so you can’t go wrong with concert tickets! Ticketmaster.com can help you find good deals on all your bucket list concerts so you can give the perfect gift without harming your wallet.

The Ultimate Music Lover’s Gift Guide: featured image courtesy of Amazon