Mobile Slots – Download or Play Online?

Today we want to share some great info about mobile slots. Should you download or play online? Online slot machines represent the most popular, as well as the most diverse online casino games
category, with thousands of different online pokies in the “database.”
Some of the reasons for such popularity lie in slot’s simplicity, the potential to award massive payouts,
especially through progressive jackpots, and the feeling of game personalization, which is a direct
consequence of a vast number of available online slot machines. And with the introduction of
smartphones and tablets, things got even more exciting, while online slot developers started competing
for a brand new market – the online mobile gambling! Allowing players to enjoy their favorite online
pokies even on the go has increased the popularity of these already worldwide popular casino games
almost exponentially!
Nowadays, the players can stumble upon a high variety of online mobile casino slots, including retro-
designed ones with classic 3×3 reel patterns, then standard video slots with a 5×3 grid, as well as those
with unusual reel designs. The number of paylines goes from 3 up to a couple hundred of thousand,
included in some special reel mechanics, such as the popular Megaways system developed by Net
Entertainment. New slots are available in desktop and mobile versions for free on review sites and
developers official pages, so you can try Lucky Lady Charm free play mode on your mobile any time.
Why Are Mobile Slots So Popular?
Online casino slots are so beloved by the players mostly because of the following features:
1. Ease of access – since they are mostly HTML5-based, they can be accessed directly through the
web browsing app installed on your portable device. Such is known as “instant play” and is
available in all online casinos and specialized online slots websites.
2. Demo & Real Money – online slot machines are, in most cases, available as free demo versions,
which serve as a good training method before you start wagering genuine cash in real money
mode.
3. Features & Bonuses – no other online casino game type introduces so many additions in the
form of features and bonuses as an online slot machine. You can benefit from wild symbol
substitutions, free spins and re-spins, sticky, stacked, or multiplier wilds, as well as extra bonus
mini-games, progressive jackpots, and many, many more online slots additional features.
4. Availability – the last but not the least of their features – mobile slots are always available since
there is no person today that leaves the comfort of the home without carrying a mobile phone.
This means that you can access and enjoy your favorite online slot machines at any time and
place, assuming that you have your portable device with you and access to an Internet
connection.
Download vs Instant Play
Here are some of the advantages/disadvantages of both of these ways of playing online slot machines.
Instant Play
Advantages:
● Mobility – instant play allows you to enjoy your favourite slots from virtually any location on the
planet that provides access to the Internet.
● Game Portfolio – in instant play, you get the chance to try some of the most popular online slot
games developed by renowned software development companies. If you don’t like the available
game selection, you can always switch to another casino operator without downloading and
installing anything.
● Storage – instant play saves the storage space of your mobile device, while you don’t need to
download or install any specific app.
● Free demo – instant play games allow the player to access and play for free before deciding to
wager real money. And such can be done without having to install and uninstall the game if it
happens that you are not so fond of it!
Disadvantages:
● Internet-dependent – instant play mode requires a constant and stable Internet connection in
order to avoid game lagging and crashing due to poor wi-fi signal. However, this is slowly being
overcome, along with the worldwide implementation of 4G and 5G networks with enormous
data traffic speed.
● Game quality – the quality of Flash, Java and HTML5-based games is not yet the level you need
to download and install on your PC to play. However, this is a field still open for improvements,
and they are expected to come pretty soon!
● Login – in order to play your favourite online mobile slot for real money, you would need to log
in each and every time you visit your preferred online casino operator. However, such is dealt
with through various password save & protect software, such as the one built within the Google
Chrome browser.
Download & Play
Advantages:
● Quality – download & play casino games, logically, are expected to introduce better quality in all
terms, from design and graphics to the gameplay itself. However, it is usually the rule that the
greater the gaming quality, the more space on your mobile phone will be taken by the game.
● Reliability – since such games run on an already installed software, totally independent of the
Internet connection quality, the chances of crashing and lagging are virtually down to zero. Lags
can appear only due to excessive storage space usage, which is related to the device and not to
the slot game itself.
● Safe & Secure – games already installed on your device present no risk of potential fraud or
mischief.
● One-time login – when playing already downloaded games, you need to log in just once – the first
time you run the installed casino software.
● Gameplay – the gameplay of downloaded slot games tends to be much faster and more slick
compared to instant play casino slots. This may vary depending on the type of portable device
used by the player, as well as on the free storage space.
Disadvantages:
● Lack of flexibility – if you choose to play games from a downloaded online casino software, you
will be limited only to those devices possessing such apps.
● Lack of demo – if you want to try a particular online slot, you will still have to go through
installing the entire casino app and then uninstalling it if it turns out unappealing to you.
● Memory – each casino app installed takes a piece of your storage space, which may affect the
device’s overall performance if you go and install several such apps.
● Game selection – nowadays, there are only a few online casino software developers that still
offer downloadable games, which means that the range of available games is far more inferior
compared to the instant play online slots offerings.
● Safety – although, when installed, online slot games are less likely to be the object of mischief or
fraud, you still need to download and install the casino app. You can avoid such issues by
installing only apps coming from trusted, reputable online casino operators or other trustworthy
sources.
What Should I Choose?
When deciding whether to download and play or to access online slots directly through the web
browser, you need to first ask yourself what do you want from the game and your gaming time? If you
want to try out as many online slots as possible, then you should pick instant play, while it provides
access to a much greater number of games.
However, if you want 100% stable gameplay without lags, then download & play should be your way
since it doesn’t depend on the Internet connection strength. One thing is certain – whether you choose
instant play or downloadable online slots, you will enjoy your time playing them, and there is a great
chance of scoring some money along the way!
