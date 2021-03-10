Mobile Slots – Download or Play Online?

Today we want to share some great info about mobile slots. Should you download or play online? Online slot machines represent the most popular, as well as the most diverse online casino games

category, with thousands of different online pokies in the “database.”

Some of the reasons for such popularity lie in slot’s simplicity, the potential to award massive payouts,

especially through progressive jackpots, and the feeling of game personalization, which is a direct

consequence of a vast number of available online slot machines. And with the introduction of

smartphones and tablets, things got even more exciting, while online slot developers started competing

for a brand new market – the online mobile gambling! Allowing players to enjoy their favorite online

pokies even on the go has increased the popularity of these already worldwide popular casino games

almost exponentially!

Nowadays, the players can stumble upon a high variety of online mobile casino slots, including retro-

designed ones with classic 3×3 reel patterns, then standard video slots with a 5×3 grid, as well as those

with unusual reel designs. The number of paylines goes from 3 up to a couple hundred of thousand,

included in some special reel mechanics, such as the popular Megaways system developed by Net

Entertainment. New slots are available in desktop and mobile versions for free on review sites and

developers official pages, so you can try Lucky Lady Charm free play mode on your mobile any time.

Why Are Mobile Slots So Popular?

Online casino slots are so beloved by the players mostly because of the following features:

1. Ease of access – since they are mostly HTML5-based, they can be accessed directly through the

web browsing app installed on your portable device. Such is known as “instant play” and is

available in all online casinos and specialized online slots websites.

2. Demo & Real Money – online slot machines are, in most cases, available as free demo versions,

which serve as a good training method before you start wagering genuine cash in real money

mode.

3. Features & Bonuses – no other online casino game type introduces so many additions in the

form of features and bonuses as an online slot machine. You can benefit from wild symbol

substitutions, free spins and re-spins, sticky, stacked, or multiplier wilds, as well as extra bonus

mini-games, progressive jackpots, and many, many more online slots additional features.

4. Availability – the last but not the least of their features – mobile slots are always available since

there is no person today that leaves the comfort of the home without carrying a mobile phone.

This means that you can access and enjoy your favorite online slot machines at any time and

place, assuming that you have your portable device with you and access to an Internet

connection.

Download vs Instant Play

Here are some of the advantages/disadvantages of both of these ways of playing online slot machines.

Instant Play

Advantages:

● Mobility – instant play allows you to enjoy your favourite slots from virtually any location on the

planet that provides access to the Internet.

● Game Portfolio – in instant play, you get the chance to try some of the most popular online slot

games developed by renowned software development companies. If you don’t like the available

game selection, you can always switch to another casino operator without downloading and

installing anything.

● Storage – instant play saves the storage space of your mobile device, while you don’t need to

download or install any specific app.

● Free demo – instant play games allow the player to access and play for free before deciding to

wager real money. And such can be done without having to install and uninstall the game if it

happens that you are not so fond of it!

Disadvantages:

● Internet-dependent – instant play mode requires a constant and stable Internet connection in

order to avoid game lagging and crashing due to poor wi-fi signal. However, this is slowly being

overcome, along with the worldwide implementation of 4G and 5G networks with enormous

data traffic speed.

● Game quality – the quality of Flash, Java and HTML5-based games is not yet the level you need

to download and install on your PC to play. However, this is a field still open for improvements,

and they are expected to come pretty soon!

● Login – in order to play your favourite online mobile slot for real money, you would need to log

in each and every time you visit your preferred online casino operator. However, such is dealt

with through various password save & protect software, such as the one built within the Google

Chrome browser.

Download & Play

Advantages:

● Quality – download & play casino games, logically, are expected to introduce better quality in all

terms, from design and graphics to the gameplay itself. However, it is usually the rule that the

greater the gaming quality, the more space on your mobile phone will be taken by the game.

● Reliability – since such games run on an already installed software, totally independent of the

Internet connection quality, the chances of crashing and lagging are virtually down to zero. Lags

can appear only due to excessive storage space usage, which is related to the device and not to

the slot game itself.

● Safe & Secure – games already installed on your device present no risk of potential fraud or

mischief.

● One-time login – when playing already downloaded games, you need to log in just once – the first

time you run the installed casino software.

● Gameplay – the gameplay of downloaded slot games tends to be much faster and more slick

compared to instant play casino slots. This may vary depending on the type of portable device

used by the player, as well as on the free storage space.

Disadvantages:

● Lack of flexibility – if you choose to play games from a downloaded online casino software, you

will be limited only to those devices possessing such apps.

● Lack of demo – if you want to try a particular online slot, you will still have to go through

installing the entire casino app and then uninstalling it if it turns out unappealing to you.

● Memory – each casino app installed takes a piece of your storage space, which may affect the

device’s overall performance if you go and install several such apps.

● Game selection – nowadays, there are only a few online casino software developers that still

offer downloadable games, which means that the range of available games is far more inferior

compared to the instant play online slots offerings.

● Safety – although, when installed, online slot games are less likely to be the object of mischief or

fraud, you still need to download and install the casino app. You can avoid such issues by

installing only apps coming from trusted, reputable online casino operators or other trustworthy

sources.

What Should I Choose?

When deciding whether to download and play or to access online slots directly through the web

browser, you need to first ask yourself what do you want from the game and your gaming time? If you

want to try out as many online slots as possible, then you should pick instant play, while it provides

access to a much greater number of games.

However, if you want 100% stable gameplay without lags, then download & play should be your way

since it doesn’t depend on the Internet connection strength. One thing is certain – whether you choose

instant play or downloadable online slots, you will enjoy your time playing them, and there is a great

chance of scoring some money along the way!

