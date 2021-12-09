Today we want to share 10 reasons why you should try CBD bath bombs. Bath bombs are one of the most popular CBD products on the market today, and a good one can be worth its weight in luxurious bath time gold. With a fresh lavender scent and wholesome ingredients, a bath bomb like this can increase the enjoyment of any tub time. Want to know more about CBD bath bombs? Be sure to read on below for 10 reasons why anyone should give one a shot.

What is a CBD bath bomb?

CBD bath bombs are just like any other bath bomb, with an important caveat, they will have cannabidiols (CBDs) as a primary ingredient. This means that CBD bath bombs can offer a whole host of beneficial effects that generic bath products aren’t able to.

This is due in large part to CBD’s beneficial properties when soothing ills such as inflammation, aching joints, and burdened minds. CBD works with secondary ingredients already present in many bath bombs to help heighten feelings of calm and relief from discomfort.

How to Use CBD bath bombs

CBD bath bombs can be used much like any other regular bath bomb.

Simply:

Fill your tub with water at a temperature of your choosing (We prefer piping hot!) Drop your CBD bath bomb in and relax! Enjoy your bath, and for optimal effects, make sure to soak for at least 20 minutes.

Now that we know more about CBD bath bombs, let’s look at ten more reasons anyone can use to give bath bombs a try.

They make bath time more fun:

Most of us have been splashing around in the tub since our rubber ducky days, so we already know that bath time is lots of fun! CBD bath bombs are just another way to heighten the already great bathing experience. The fun range of hues they can turn the water and smells they can imbue it with are just one part of the equation. And with natural ingredients designed to soothe and restore, it should come as no surprise that a bath is good for you!

To soothe irritated skin:

Even on its own, CBD can be great for tired, cracked, or beat-up skin, however, it is also great for soothing irritated skin. You can almost think of it as alike to an oatmeal bath, in terms of its curative properties. This is due in large part thanks to CBD’s natural anti-inflammatory properties.

CBD can work with the body’s natural endogenous cannabinoid system (ECS) to shut down receptors and help stop the appearance of irritated skin quickly and safely.

Relief from sports-related aches and pains:

Nothing is better after a bout of sport than to plop in the tub for a good soak. And as should come as no surprise, doing so with a CBD bath bomb can be a great way to heighten a typical bath’s restorative benefits. This is because CBD use can block pain receptors in bulky joints or muscles.

They are great for anxiety:

CBD use isn’t just for physical ailments, as a CBD routine has been shown to be able to provide ease of mind for those who suffer from issues such as anxiety. Even if it is just anecdotal stories at this point, the potential relief from anxiousness that some can provide is becoming very clear.

You deserve it:

A bath is the ultimate private moment, and for some of us, it can be difficult to schedule time like this for ourselves. But you really should schedule time, if necessary, because everyone deserves a relaxing bath now and then! And nothing makes “me time” more “me time”-ey than unwrapping a CBD bath bomb and tossing it in a nice hot bath.

They make great gifts:

CBD bath bombs are a thoughtful (and increasingly popular!) gift for anyone who may be going through a stressful or difficult time. It’s a gift that lets people know that you’re thinking of them and that you hope they take some time to care for themselves. Of course, to know what CBD bath bombs make the best gifts, you’ll have to try a few for yourself first. We know, we know, what a chore!

Boost your immune system:

For anyone looking for another excuse to take a bath, you can add this little nugget: taking baths can help boost your immune system! Isn’t it great when something good for you feels good to do?

Don’t believe us? Next time you feel a cold or flu coming on, try taking a bath at the right temperature to give your immune system a helping hand. Scientists think that the boost in temperature that a warm bath can provide may help the immune system function more efficiently.

Calm the mind before bed:

The meditative properties of a bath are taken to new heights when a CBD bath bomb is added to the mix—which can help to make a pre-bedtime bath a great way to wind down for those that struggle with occasional insomnia.

Some CBD bath bombs even contain additional ingredients, such as lavender or melatonin, which promote restful and restorative sleep. The use of these ingredients can help users unlike synergies in the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Most CBD bath bombs won’t get you high:

While it is important to read the label, as some CBD bath bombs may still contain trace amounts of THC, in general, almost every CBD product shouldn’t produce a psychoactive effect. This is because the mind-altering cannabis compound is THC, not CBD, and most CBD bath bombs will be THC-free products.

There is a wide variety:

As we hope is clear by now, there is a CBD bath bomb to suit just about anyone’s tastes and needs. From the variety of vibrant colors and aromas they can provide to the various therapeutic benefits they may have, there is truly a CBD bath bomb for everyone. And exploring all of the new varieties is just part of the fun. Keep track of which ones you like, and which ones you don’t, and you’ll be sure to have the right bath bomb for any occasion.

We’re Always Here to Help!

To wrap things up, no matter what reason you may normally enjoy a bath for, adding a CBD bath bomb to the same routine may make everything just that much more blissful. This is due to the numerous natural benefits that both CBD and baths maintain. We hope you’ve enjoyed learning more about CBD bath bombs and the benefits that they can provide.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions or comments you may have, we’re always happy to provide whatever assistance we can. As always, thank you for reading!

