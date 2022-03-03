Can CBD Oil Help Dogs With Car Sickness

Have you ever wondered if CBD oil can help dogs with car sickness? Nothing compares to the joy of a holiday trip with the whole family, including our four-legged members. However, for dogs experiencing motion sickness, riding a vehicle is anything but fun.

Avoiding car rides entirely may not be the best solution there is. After all, your pup needs to leave for regular vet visits, grooming appointments and, of course, leisure trips from time to time. That’s why you need to find a way to help appease your dog’s car sickness and give them a comfortable ride. Luckily, your search ends here!

If calming music or delicious treats don’t seem to do much help to calm your anxious dog, CBD oil may be an ideal alternative. Cannabidiol (CBD) is marketed as a safe, holistic option to help soothe physical tension and promote relaxation. We’ll discuss more intriguing facts about CBD shortly, but first, let’s get to know the root causes of car sickness in dogs.

What Causes Dog’s Car Sickness?

Just like humans, dogs may experience car sickness related to a sense of balance. This condition results from conflicting sensory signals that are transmitted to the emetic or vomiting centre in the brain. Put simply, the signals from the inner ear contradict those from the eyes, leading to uneasiness and vomiting. Other factors, such as fear (as an initial reaction to unfamiliarity), anxiety and a previous traumatic experience in a vehicle, may also contribute to car sickness in dogs.

Puppies are more susceptible to such conditions than adult dogs because the structures in puppies’ inner ear involved in balance are yet to be fully developed. According to a review paper on dog’s motion sickness, some of the most common symptoms include:

Salivation or drooling;

Increased swallowing;

Lip licking;

Panting;

Whining;

Wide eyes; and

Vomiting.

How CBD May Help

CBD is known as one of more than 100 chemical compounds called cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. This cannabinoid is commercially derived from hemp, a safer and more therapeutic cannabis subspecies. Therefore, it doesn’t cause intoxication or substance dependence. What hemp-based CBD does is that it helps create significant balance in the body, supporting overall wellness and homeostasis.

To reap the potential goodness of CBD, the cannabinoid is isolated from the plant and concentrated into an oil. It can be taken sublingually through the dog’s mouth or drizzled over their food. For more convenient options, CBD is also available in CBD tablets, prepared dog chews and other pet wellness products.

One scientific research suggests that dogs may have the same natural cannabinoid receptors in their bodies as humans do. Belonging to the endocannabinoid system, these receptors are responsible for regulating various physiological processes, such as mood, memory, pain sensation and appetite.

While most clinical studies focus on the potential effects of CBD in humans, the resemblances between the endocannabinoid systems of humans and canines have spurred scientists and veterinarians alike to harness its potential use in pets.

CBD oil may offer a variety of potential benefits for easing some common symptoms associated with car rides. When given to your pup prior to the stressor, CBD may take effect before the symptoms start to escalate. CBD is thought to work with your dog’s endocannabinoid system in creating necessary immune responses to stimuli in order to promote balance and sustain its holistic soundness.

