CBD Pre Rolls for Panic and Anxiety Attacks: Effective Alternative?

Today we want to talk share with you the best CBD pre rolls for panic and anxiety attacks. Being anxious is nothing short of exhausting. It drains your stamina, lets your brain go on overdrive, and refuses you any much-needed rest. Be it you or a family member suffering from this condition, both parties still end up uselessly tired at the end of the day. What’s more intense than persistent anxiety is a panic attack, which an article from the ADAA (Anxiety and Depression American Association) has listed the symptoms of. Is there any other way to manage the crippling symptoms more efficiently?

Yes, indeed there is. CBD has been the talk of the town even before its legalization (sort of) back in 2018 with the passing content.marketing.blogging@gmail.com of tcontent.marketing.blogging@gmail.com he Farm Bill. Its restriction has finally lifted, but it is still under strict policies in terms of growing, distribution, sourcing, and dispensing products originating from it. CBD is known as a potent sedative and a natural anxiolytic for any anxiety-related symptom. Discover its effectiveness in the form of a Pre-Roll, the most potent way of taking it as of 2020.

What Are Those Pre-Rolls Made Of?

They are made of CBD—or Cannabidiol if you prefer a tongue-twister— which is a compound found in hemp. Hemp is part of the cannabis genus, alongside its infamous sister species, marijuana. Hemp and marijuana have differences between them, some minor, the others very important to take note of especially when you are taking it regularly.

For one, Cannabidiol is abundant in hemp, which makes this cannabis species a well sought-after ingredient for many cannabidiol-derived products.

Yes, that includes pre rolls as well. It is a Phyto cannabinoid that brings many benefits to the body without causing psychoactive effects, a characteristic many CBD-users love. Companies that are trustworthy and reputable – you can navigate this link for an example of one – make sure their products are of high-quality and the pureness is nothing short of perfect. They also choose locally produced hemp due to the protocols it works under, which are stricter than overseas sources.

On the other hand, marijuana is classified as a schedule 1 substance, making it illegal in some states. This is because of the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content it has, which is higher than hemp. Tetrahydrocannabinol is the main culprit of causing users to become “high”, and its addictive tendencies have pushed the FDA to restrict its use from the public.

Though do not be surprised when your broad-spectrum cannabidiol product has a little bit of THC in it. The reason for having this compound mixed in with cannabidiol and 112 other Phyto cannabinoid is simply to induce the entourage effect. This effect is a biological phenomenon that happens when one or more Phyto cannabinoids form a synergistic relationship and enhance the effect of the product on the body.

The FDA has given CBD companies a small margin for THC in their products, which is below 0.3%. This amount cannot induce psychoactive effects, which leads us to conclude this small amount is nothing more than a catalyst.

CBD In Action

When it comes to panic and anxiety attacks, CBD works as an anxiolytic albeit how it induces such effects to differ from the drug. Cannabidiol enters the body and directly goes to the receptors found in our ECS (Endocannabinoid System). We have 2 kinds, namely the CB1 receptor and the CB2 receptor. The former affects the nervous system, which has something to do with calming anxiety and panic symptoms. The latter oversees the peripheral system, which gives relief to local pain and inflammation.

A study has evaluated cannabidiol to be a potential treatment for anxiety and panic disorders, attacks, and symptoms. The researchers’ work found here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5412699/, have discussed thoroughly how it affects many parts of the brain, such as the amygdala, which is partly responsible for anxiety and depression, and the hypothalamus. They also touched briefly on the animal model of the nervous system, as well as how it affects them for longer periods.

Cannabidiol works by stimulating the receptors to block messages coming towards the amygdala. This part of the brain dubbed the “emotional brain” has been studied and found to have ties with many anxieties and depressive episodes in the human body. But because the product stops the message from being relayed, any incoming episodes can be prevented or lessened, which improves the overall mental health of the subject.

Read more CBD articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay