Today we want to tell you everything you need to know about tobacco free nicotine and regular tobacco nicotine. When you think of nicotine, your mind automatically wanders off to tobacco. After all, they have been going hand in hand. But what if we told you there are other options like the Tobacco free dip?

There are many products available that do not contain the harmful nicotine and can yet satisfy your desire for smoking. You can purchase CBD gummies online and these gummies can be an excellent alternative to products that have nicotine inside them.

What Is the Difference Between Tobacco and Nicotine?

Some people seem to use the words ‘Tobacco’ and ‘Nicotine’ interchangeably. However, they are not the same. Tobacco is the cured leaves and stems derived from the plants N. Tabacum (Nicotine Tabacum) and N. Rustica (Nicotine Rustica). It is the main ingredient in cigarettes, hookah, cigars, and much more.

However, tobacco has its side effects, adverse ones. On the other hand, nicotine is an element that is derived from tobacco or prepared synthetically. It is an oily but colorless liquid. Plant-derived nicotine also has a very distinct odor that most people don’t enjoy. On the other hand, synthetically prepared nicotine is odorless, which makes it a great alternative.

The nicotine content in tobacco derived from N. Tabacum is found to be around 0.2-5% of the total weight and for N. Rustica to be about 7% of the total weight. Did you know that nicotine is also found in regularly consumed vegetables like eggplants and tomatoes? Eggplants have the highest amount of nicotine (0.00001% of total weight) amongst the two.

Although nicotine is derived from tobacco, it isn’t as addictive as tobacco. This is because nicotine doesn’t contain a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (an enzyme inhibitor) responsible for developing addictions.

What is Tobacco Free Nicotine?

Nicotine extraction from tobacco is a long and ineffective process that doesn’t produce 100% pure results. Hence, to create tobacco free nicotine, scientists have developed ways to make nicotine synthetically without tobacco use. This produces 100% refined results without any mixes.

But does it deliver the same effects as tobacco? Besides, the development of addiction to tobacco free drugs provides you the same feeling that the user desires. You must remember that although the chances of developing an addiction are rare, the risk still persists.

Benefits of Tobacco Free Nicotine

Tobacco free nicotine provides many advantages besides the benefit against addiction. Our bodies accept things well if they are of a pH and purity level that’s tolerable. Hence the pH and the level of purity tobacco free nicotine offers are considered ideal as it interacts well with the human body, unlike regular tobacco. Therefore it also has fewer health risks when compared to traditionally used tobacco. Another advantage of tobacco free nicotine produced synthetically is that you can use it indoors without worrying about the whole space smelling. Additionally, synthetically derived tobacco free nicotine has a greater shelf-life which makes it last longer. Its potency also remains saved.

Other Options You Can Choose From

CBD is another excellent alternative. It is a chemical extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant. It is also known as Cannabidiol or cannabis. Hence, if Nicotine or Tobacco isn’t your cup of tea, you can purchase CBD gummies online. CBD has many more advantages to offer, such as:

Anti-anxiety

Pain relief

Anti-seizure

Cancer treatment

Anti-acne

Wrap Up

We hope that you liked our article and learned more about tobacco free nicotine, benefits and the different options you have to avoid addiction.

