Here’s An Easy Way To Prepare CBD Infused Olive Oil

Today we want to explain an easy way to prepare CBD infused olive oil. Consuming CBD can help reduce pain and anxiety. Still, you don’t have to wait for the government to develop a medical marijuana prescription before you can start treating yourself. When people hear the term CBD, they might think of it as a treatment for anxiety and seizures. Keep reading this blog to see how you can add this fantastic natural compound to your daily routine by preparing CBD-infused olive oil!

There are so many ways that infusing CBD into your diet is not just healthy but convenient, and here’s an easy way to prepare it at home.

One of the ways is to cook with CBD, and some of them are very complex. You can infuse oils, juices, tinctures, creams, lotions, and more like CBD gummies. However, there is a much easier way for you to prepare CBD-infused olive oil – all you need to do is heat it in a pan! And that’s pretty much it!

In this article, you will learn more about CBD olive oil, how to prepare it, and how to use it.

Understand What CBD Is!

Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of cannabis that does not cause a high. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which produces the mind-altering effects associated with cannabis, CBD is non-psychoactive. It doesn’t get you high.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and antipsychotic properties. It is also known to act as an antioxidant that protects cells from damage.

Most countries worldwide allow some form of medical marijuana use for treating various cases such as chronic pain or symptoms related to cancer or AIDS. CBD benefits in treating inflammation caused by diabetes, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases. People use it for various neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, and even to reduce chemotherapy effects.

The food and beverage industries are experimenting with CBD-based ingredients, which act as complimentary ingredients in their products. It is because it has no known side effects and helps enhance the flavor of edibles.

So, many different products and oils are available in the market, each with its benefits. These products include tinctures, sprays, edibles, and drops or lubricants such as CBD oil that people can easily consume. One example is hemp oil or CBD oil.

How To Prepare CBD Infused Olive Oil?

The most important part of preparing CBD-infused olive oil is always using high-quality CBD oil. The product should also have terpenes and flavonoids, which will benefit the human body. Because of the many benefits of this oil, it has continued to grow in popularity. So, now people use CBD in their olive oil. So, let’s check the step-by-step process of preparing the CBD-infused olive oil.

First, You Need To Choose Your Strain

Making your own CBD oil is easy. You need cannabis buds and a way to extract the CBD from them! If you want to ensure that the final product is CBD oil (rather than THC oil), it’s essential to know what strain you’re using. So choose wisely the type of weed strain you want to use.

Start Making The Bud

To make your bud, you’ll first need to decarboxylate the cannabis. It would help to ensure your body can process the principal cannabinoids; you need to decarboxylate them. It means heating them to a certain temperature. You need specific cannabinoids to process them, but the body has trouble absorbing them unless you heat them at a particular temperature.

What’s the best way to remove the moisture from a cannabis plant? Bake it! All you’ll need is a baking sheet and some aluminum foil. Put your buds on the aluminum foil, set the oven temp to 230˚F, and bake for about 20-30 minutes. You want the bud to turn slightly brown, but no more than that.

Decide Your Favorite Olive Oil

The process of making CBD oil is surprisingly simple. The method of making CBD oil is straightforward. But before you begin, you need to determine what type of olive oil you want to use for the best end product.

The best olive oil to add would be extra virgin oil. However, you can taste the difference between extra virgin and non-extra virgin oils by cooking them. Extra virgin olive oil is more expensive, has a unique flavor, and will turn bitter quickly if you cook it too high. Non-extra virgin olive oil is cheaper, tastes good, and doesn’t have the same problems becoming bitter.

Steeping The Cannabis In Oil

Add your prepared buds to a saucepan and fill about three-quarters of the way with water. Add oil, close the lid, and simmer on medium heat for one hour. Handle the heat with care so that nothing sticks to the bottom of the pan. Stir constantly to make sure that clumps don’t form or lump together. It would help increase the temperature slowly to keep your mixture boiling. When you reach 200˚F, stir the mixture gently and allow it to simmer.

In the final stage, you will want to cook your water and olive oil mixture for around half an hour until most of the water has evaporated and the cannabis has begun floating on top. Now that you have completed this, you can move on to the next step!

Cool And Separate The CBD-infused Olive Oil

After you have finished extracting the cannabinoids from the cannabis buds, make sure that the oil has cooled down. Once it reaches room temperature, you need to strain the CBD oil. You can use a fine-mesh sieve to filter it into a Tupperware jar with a lid.

Add the mixture to some bottles; put it in the fridge for 2 hours. The olive oil will be hard, gel, and a dense CBD oil layer at the top. At the same time, water will get separated. Remove the liquid from the inside of your bottle by squeezing it on the base of the receptacle. After that, let it drain away because this is a waste product.

And your CBD-infused Olive Oil is ready.

Conclusion

CBD-infused olive oil is a new dietary trend that has exploded in the commercial world. Preparing this oil at home does not take much time, but it’s a bona fide kitchen project. If you like this idea of cooking with CBD-infused Olive Oil but don’t want to buy a bottle, then all you have to do is make it yourself! It’s simple and easy if you have all of your ingredients.

This olive oil has many health benefits. The olive oil will provide you with a mood-boosting, anti-inflammatory, and pain-relieving effect. You can use the olive oil as a spread on bread or cook with it. It will help if you consider adding it to your diet for its beneficial properties.

In conclusion, CBD-infused olive oil is a delicious and healthy alternative to other oils. You can add it to any meal, salad dressing, or marinade that needs a flavor boost. If you are confident in making infused oils at home, it is one of the best ways to experience CBD.

