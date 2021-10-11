Let’s Talk About CBG Products: The White Strain

These days, the use of CBD products has become quite common. The main reason why CBD products have become quite common is because of the health benefits they offer. The benefits have also been backed by research. However, the only issue is that there is still a grey area regarding the legality of CBD products.

These days, there are plenty of dispensaries both online and in physical shops where you can purchase CBD products. You can also get the product delivered to your doorstep. In this guide, we will talk more about the white cannabis strain. We will share more about its taste, benefits, and where you can buy it.

The White Cannabis Strain

Cannabis is comprised of three major plant species: Indica, Sativa, and Ruderalis. All three species have psychoactive properties. The flowers are dried and smoked like marijuana or weed. Some people smoke marijuana because of its recreational and relaxing after-effects. In some instances, it is used by patients to manage chronic pain.

Cannabis by itself contains quite many chemical components. These components are scientifically referred to as cannabinoids. However, out of all the cannabinoids, scientists have only researched CBG, CBD, and THC. All cannabinoids are different from each other and have diverse side effects.

What is CBG?

CBG, also known as cannabigerol, is a cannabinoid found in cannabis plants, specifically the white strain. It is often found in smaller quantities compared to THC and CBD. As such, CBG products are quite expensive compared to CBD products. CBG is usually used to manage chronic pain. Other people use it due to its therapeutic benefits.

CBG has a smooth flavor and users can easily differentiate it from CBD. According to research, the white cannabis strain delivers a calming and relaxing effect. If you’re a CBD user looking to try out something different, CBG can be quite an upgrade. CBG products come in different flavors, but the most common are floral and creamy.

CBD, THC, and CBG

As mentioned before, THC, CBG, and CBD are cannabinoids. CBD is psychoactive, but it doesn’t leave you with a feeling of euphoria and isn’t intoxicating. CBD is commonly used to manage chronic pain, seizures, depression, and nausea. Research is still ongoing on some of the health benefits of CBD. CBG is commonly found in the white strain.

On the other hand, THC, known as tetrahydrocannabinol in full, is a psychoactive component that leaves users feeling euphoric. This means that if you smoke or vape a CBD product with high THC content, you will get high. Most cannabis products contain both THC and CBD. However, some species of cannabis may contain a high concentration of THC.

Bottom Line

CBG is quite an incredible cannabinoid if you’re looking for something relaxing with quality therapeutic effects. It is quite expensive compared to CBD and THC products. Most users use it to manage chronic pain. However, you can use it if you are struggling with insomnia as it delivers a calming and relaxing effect.

