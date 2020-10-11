Celebrities all Over the World Come Together for World Mental Health Day

Today we want to share some great news about World Mental Health day. This Holiday Season– Meredith O’Connor returns to music to release a star studded single and mental health campaign with celebrities from all over the world titled “You’re Not Alone” benefiting NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness). Produced by Gary Miller, the powerful message behind the campaign can continue to inspire hope during this time and increase awareness of mental health resources to those in need.
The star-studded music video ‘You’re Not Alone’ will premiere digitally as the holidays come around with the mental health awareness anthem that will reach audiences all over the world. Additionally, Meredith O’Connor plans to share her firsthand experiences with anxiety in detail as never before known publicly while shedding light on the importance of seeking treatment and eliminating stigmas that exist.
Below are some of the celebrities and talent from all over the world that have sung for the single and joined the music video and single titled ‘You’re Not Alone’ that is yet to be released:
- Meredith O’Connor– Pop star and Anti-Bullying Icon(as referred to by the City of Los Angeles and the APCC). You may be familiar with Meredith’s radio hit songs which have packed out venues during multiple world tours. Meredith is also an anti-bullying icon with her anti-bullying platform known and loved by millions. She has been a TEDx speaker and has been awarded twice by Congress and the United Nations. She has also spoken in Nashville at the School Superintendents Association (AASA) Conference alongside Sal Khan and many others as her positive impact and messages have established her as a recognized leader in the entertainment industry;
- Minzy– K-pop star and mental health advocate with millions of fans on all platforms;
- Asees Kaur– Bollywood singer from India with several hit songs;
- Ar’mon & Trey– R&B Duowith millions of fans and subscribers on all platforms with hit songs Forever, Drown, Right Back (feat. NBA Young Boy) and upcoming song “No Change” planned to come out on October 16th;
- Mary Wilson– Multi-Grammy nominated legendand a founding member of ‘The Supremes‘;
- Ruggero Pasquarelli– International star and singer hailing from Italy with millions of fans on Instagram and Facebook;
- Kodie Shane– Singer of hit songs including ‘Sad (feat. Lil Yachty)‘ and ‘Drip On My Walk‘ with a large fan base. Additional links to features in- Billboard, Paper Magand Rolling Stones;
- Mackenzie Sol–Star from the U.K. known for multiple hits including ‘My Name (feat. Kalani Hilliker)’ with a large fan base on Instagram and Facebook as well;
- Kwaw KeseIconic musician from Ghana known for his hit songs and award winning albums;
- Tanvi Shahhit songstress and the first Indian woman to win a Grammy;
- Rebecca Black– Anti-bullying activist and iconic for her viral hitfollowed by many more hit singles heard by millions;
- Kim Se-hwang-Legendary guitarist from South Korea and K-pop musician who is an inductee to the Rock Walk of fame;
- Lexi Jayde– Teen star based in Los Angeles known for her young fan base, musicand roles in several hit TV shows/movies; and
- Syndee Winters– Broadway Star known for lead in The Lion King, Hamilton and more.
- Jett Prescott–Founder of Pennyfly Entertainment and recognized by The Knot as one of the top solo musicians in Los Angeles; and
- Additional artists include: Maryse, Amanda Holley, AZNIV and more.
Images provided by Metamorphosis Productions and Pennyfly Entertainment