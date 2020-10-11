Celebrities all Over the World Come Together for World Mental Health Day

Today we want to share some great news about World Mental Health day. This Holiday Season– Meredith O’Connor returns to music to release a star studded single and mental health campaign with celebrities from all over the world titled “You’re Not Alone” benefiting NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness). Produced by Gary Miller, the powerful message behind the campaign can continue to inspire hope during this time and increase awareness of mental health resources to those in need.

The star-studded music video ‘You’re Not Alone’ will premiere digitally as the holidays come around with the mental health awareness anthem that will reach audiences all over the world. Additionally, Meredith O’Connor plans to share her firsthand experiences with anxiety in detail as never before known publicly while shedding light on the importance of seeking treatment and eliminating stigmas that exist.

Below are some of the celebrities and talent from all over the world that have sung for the single and joined the music video and single titled ‘You’re Not Alone’ that is yet to be released:

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Metamorphosis Productions and Pennyfly Entertainment