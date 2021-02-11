Cutest Accessories for Book Lovers

Are you a die-hard book lover? Do you or someone you know absolutely love curling up with a good book? With winter now in full swing and the cold weather upon us, there has never been a better time to grab a book and cozy up for a few hours (or days!) to enjoy some quality alone time. For all my fellow literature fans, here are some cute accessories for book lovers.

Floating Shelves

For anyone wanting something a little different from that classic bookshelf look, try these floating shelves! These shelves come as a set of three and are a perfect addition to the home of any book lover. They are not only incredibly cool and unique, they also save a ton of floor space where an ordinary bookshelf would go. Give them a try!

Nessie Bookmark

This is quite possible the cutest bookmark around (and I’ve seen my fair share of cute bookmarks). At only $10 from Amazon, this is the perfect accessory for anyone who loves reading. These are ideal gifts for friends, family, and even yourself! Treat yourself to something that will brighten your day every time you look at it.

Literary Postcards

These literary postcards show 100 depictions/graphics of some of the most famous literary quotes ever. From Jane Austen to Edgar Allan Poe, these postcards are a super cool token that can be used for way more than just their intended purpose as a postcard; they can be used as bookmarks, décor, or even wall art.

Library Socks

Not only are these socks completely adorable and ridiculously comfy, they also support a great cause. For every pair that is purchased, some of the profit goes to funding literacy programs and book donations around the world. These socks will feel fantastic, and you’ll feel great knowing you’ve helped spread the love of reading.

Once Upon A Time Necklace

This necklace is a great accessory for anyone who loves books and wants the world to know it. This dainty little charm is adorable and inexpensive (at only $10 on Amazon), making it an ideal gift for the reader in your life (or yourself). Check it out now!

Go Away I’m Reading Pillow

Combining both comfort and humor, this pillow is a bookworm’s dream. It is the perfect addition to your book nook! At only $10 from Amazon, there’s no excuse not to have this cute and comfy pillow for your home.

We hope you got some inspiration and ideas for your home with these cute accessories for book lovers.

