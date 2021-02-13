A day full of flowers, chocolate, and love is upon us and who doesn’t want to add a little more sweetness to an already sugar-fueled day? Whether you’re spending the day with friends, family, alone, or with someone special, baked goods are always a great thing to have on hand. Here are some delicious Valentine’s day recipes you need to try!

Double-Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

These sandwich cookies are both adorable and delicious, making them the perfect Valentine’s day treat. They take about two hours to make and require 10 ingredients, but the end result is totally worth the elbow grease! This is a must-have for all of the chocolate lovers out there.

No Bake Cheesecake With Berry Toppings

If you’re feeling extra motivated and want to create something truly magical this Valentine’s day, try this no bake cheesecake with berry toppings. It not only looks absolutely stunning, it also tastes amazing. And you don’t even have to bake it!

Chewy Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

For all my coconut fanatics out there, these chewy brownie ice cream sandwiches are sure to be your new best friend. Filled with yummy coconut gelato, and packing that classic chocolate flavor, you won’t be able to resist this treat! You’ll want to make it all year long.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Bars

If you love frosting, look no further than these frosted sugar cookie bars. The icing is as thick as the cookie and makes for one delicious, sugary delicacy. This simple recipe is sure to be a hit with kids (and adults) who head straight for the frosting on a cake.

Cupid’s Cupcakes

Anyone whose definition of the perfect baked good involves some fun decorating will love these Cupid’s cupcakes. Strawberry, Nutella, and vanilla are the three main delicious flavors. This recipe takes about three hours. It ideal for all the piping bag enthusiasts out there looking for an excuse to break them out! If you need that quintessential Valentine’s day recipe, look no further.

We hope you enjoyed these delicious Valentine’s day recipes!

Read more lifestyle articles at ClicheMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay