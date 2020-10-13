Today we want to share some of the best fall cocktails to try this season. Fall is a special time full of all our favorite seasonal flavors; pumpkin and apple are hits on the plate this season but why stop there? We have compiled a list of cocktails that are quintessentially fall and represent the best tastes the season has to offer.

White Spiced Coffee

For the coffee lovers out there, try this white spiced coffee to warm up on a chilly evening. It takes a little time and effort to prepare, but the results are well worth it. The coffee, cinnamon, and cardamom flavors pair beautifully with the rum, creating an unforgettable drink. It can also be made without alcohol, making it a great treat for any time of day that everyone can enjoy.

Apple Cider Mimosas

Who doesn’t love apple cider? Who doesn’t love mimosas? A twist on the classics, the best of both worlds combine to create this mouthwatering apple cider mimosa. With only four ingredients necessary, this is perfect for anyone who wants a new seasonal favorite without a lot of hassle. Pop that champagne and treat your tastebuds to a bubbly, sweet cider.

Boozy Screamsicle Shakes

No one with a sweet tooth will be able to resist these boozy screamsicle shakes. Just in time for Halloween, these seven ingredient shakes indulge your inner child and pack a punch all at the same time. Orange sherbet, Oreos, and Vanilla Vodka combine to create those signature festive colors. Though Halloween may be different this year, you can still celebrate with these delicious shakes.

Apple Pie Bourbon Shots

For those looking for something a little more intense, these apple pie bourbon shots will be a new favorite for sure. Only six ingredients are required and it takes about five minutes to prepare. Ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg are key players in making this drink taste just like that signature apple pie. Be careful, they’re so good you won’t be able to have just one!

Hot Mulled Cider

Finally, we want to finish off with a classic: hot mulled cider. Everyone should try making mulled cider at least once and there’s good reason for that; the taste speaks for itself. The drink takes about an hour and requires nine ingredients, making it a little more involved than some of the others, but there’s nothing better than sipping that warm, comforting flavor on a crisp fall night.

We hope you love these fall cocktails and they give you a delicious, boozy boost this season!

