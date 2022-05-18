Here are some tips on how to keep your family safe at home. There is no question about the importance of family safety. However, it can easily feel overwhelming when you have a full house with several safety considerations. A recent study has shown that the biggest threats to family safety are closest to home. For instance, home swimming pools are responsible for most drownings among young kids, while falls account for 50% of accidental death at home. It would be best to keep your family safe at home, starting with these tips.

Fire-proof your home

Burn accidents are responsible for thousands of injuries and death annually. And since they can happen even in the most safety-conscious homes, it can be useful to have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers to help prevent any injuries and damages. Train your family on what to do when there is an outbreak, and teach your kids about their last names, home addresses, and the number to call when there is an emergency. You want to also ensure that all electrical appliances and gadgets are in good working conditions. Do so outside or keep away from upholstered furniture and bed if you smoke.

Protect kids from choking

Studies have attributed the leading cause of death among children aged four years and lower to suffocation. So to keep your babies safe at home, always ensure they sleep on their back on a solid mattress instead of a soft blanket, pillow, or cushion. Also, keep your long cords away from your kids’ reach. Foods such as popcorn, grapes, and hard candy can cause choking in your kids, so it is advisable to slowly introduce them to new meals. Additionally, keep tiny objects such as jewelry and tacks away from kids since they can attempt swallowing them.

Prevent trips and falls

The CDC reports that roughly 20,000 persons aged 65 or more die from falls every year. This may suggest that adults are at the most risk of falls. However, kids are equally at risk as seniors for a fall injury. Therefore, keep your stairways free of tripping hazards such as electrical cables and toys. If you live with older parents or seniors, consider installing handrails on your stairs and lighting up from top to bottom. If possible, use non-slip mats in the shower and install some grab bars to prevent falls in the shower and bathtub.

Limit exposure to loud sounds

Hearing health is something to take seriously, especially in children, teenagers, and young adults, who are the most vulnerable to noise-induced hearing loss. Some fun activities at home can adversely affect your hearing, including video gaming with headphones and loud sounds from your radio and TV. Experts recommend keeping your music down by 40%. Additionally, advise your kids to use headphones instead of earbuds if they must. Fortunately, many new gadgets offer auto-volume limits to assist those unsure about the safe limits. It would be best to consider these safe habits to protect your hearing and that of your family.

Consider these tips if you want your home to be a haven where you and your family can feel safe. Accidents happen but learning a few tips can help eliminate the risks and make your home feel safer.

Read more family articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons