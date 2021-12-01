Today we want to talk about a few things you can do with the kids at home during the holidays. December is a time for making memories with the family, endless parties, and lots of food. It is the season of family, twinkling lights, and lots of food. However, if you don’t keep the kids entertained and busy with activities, it’s easy to get bored in the house.

It’s easy to get caught up with work, shopping, and trying to get everything ready for the Christmas festivities. If you try and include the kids in some of the planning, baking, and decorations in the house, it will make work easier for you, plus you get to entertain them and make treasured family memories.

Here are some ideas of stuff you can do with the kids during the holidays.

Go to the beach

If you live near a beach, you can plan to have a fun day at the beach. If you don’t stay on the coast, you can substitute that for having a fun and relaxing day at the pool. Dress your kids in lovely outfits from https://kaftko.com/collections/summer-caftans for a fun day out with family.

There are numerous games they can play on the beach or pool. Just remember to carry enough food and drinks. You wouldn’t want to be stuck with hungry children. And also, don’t forget to bring sunscreen to reapply while outside to protect your children’s skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Put up decorations

During the Christmas holiday, it’s a time of many festivities and making merry. One of the main things that symbolize its Christmas is decorations around the house and a Christmas tree. You can buy a Christmas tree and let the children decorate it how they want.

They can even make DIY decorative items to place on the tree. Buy gifts and gift wrappers and let the kids have fun covering presents to be placed under the tree. This way, they will be in the Christmas vibe, and they will feel they were part of making the house beautiful with Christmas decorations.

Have a baking competition

Nothing gets the holiday going like the kitchen smelling delicious with some baked goodies. Try and find new recipes or use your old traditional recipes for baking some cakes and cookies. Get your kids in on the fun too. You can help the kids bake some of their favorite baked treats and then set up a baking competition in the house and let the kids compete against each other. You can even set a timer and even be the judge, making it even more fun.

Let them work with their imagination by choosing the colors and shapes of the cakes or cookies they wish to bake. Get them a bunch of colorful food colors to mix with their icing so that they can decorate their cookies or cakes how they like. Whoever has the best cake with the most creative decoration can win something either they get to choose the movie you will watch in the evening or something like a favorite toy they have been eyeing.

Stream movies

It’s the season to be merry, and you can take this time to watch Christmas movies that you all enjoy as a family. Make some snacks like chips, popcorn, and cookies and set up for a movie marathon.

You can even turn the streaming movies idea into an event and make the kids create invitations for everyone in the house attending. Entrust everyone in the family with something to do. Some can create invitation cards with a poster showing which movies you will watch. Another member can be in charge of snacks and pass them around to everyone as the movie continues.

Doing such activities together creates an even stronger family bond. Don’t forget to take lots of pictures to constantly remind you of the good times you’ve had with family. Kids grow so fast it’s good to have photos for memories to show even your grandkids.

Organize a hunting adventure in the backyard

There is no better way for your kids to learn about their environment and nature than to get out into it. Adventure in the backyard encourages the kids to be out in nature and explore it in an open-ended way, leading to creative and adventurous play.

Get the kids to look for bugs, flowers, and plants, and they can take them and name them in a scrapbook or so. Looking for unique plants or bugs and naming them makes it a fun and adventurous activity, plus it’s also educational.

They can keep the bugs in containers, and you can investigate them through a magnifying glass and even help them name the bugs and their parts. By doing this, even when they finally get to such topics in school, they will not forget because this is practical learning done in a fun way.

Grow your garden

Gardens are fun to tend to, and your kids can have fun creating and taking care of their garden. Teach them how to plant and water the garden and use seeds that sprout easily in a few days. When kids see something they created growing, it gives them that sense of responsibility and will kill boredom.

If you don’t have a backyard/garden, you can also use pots, fill them with soil, and plant whatever you want. Teach them the basics of taking care of their garden, such as watering daily and ensuring the plants get enough sunshine.

Do some science experiments.

DIY science experiments are another learning opportunity for your kids. It’s learning with fun. Watching some of the colorful creations they can create helps them appreciate their efforts and gives them something to do.

There are different online resources on DIY science experiments, but ensure you skip the dangerous chemicals so that it doesn’t turn into an accident.

Time with family is essential, and doing things together will prevent the kids from being idle and bored. You can do all or some of the above suggestions to make your kid’s holiday a fun time to remember.

