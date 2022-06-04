A little bundle of joy has arrived, and it’s a time to celebrate new life. Naturally, you’ll want to get the new parents something special to commemorate this momentous occasion, but what should you go for? Which gifts are both practical and sentimental? Besides, how do you make sure the new parents feel supported during this time of transition? Here are some ideas:

What Do You Gift New Parents? (Image Credit Pexels)

Some Baby Clothes

Nothing says welcome to the world like a cute little outfit. New parents can never have too many baby clothes, so this is always a safe bet. You can go the traditional route and get something pink for a girl or blue for a boy.

Alternatively, buy something neutral like white or cream. If you want a more personalized gift, purchase blank baby onesies and inscribe a special message to the new parents.

A Diaper Cake

Why not give a practical and decorative gift? A diaper cake is a stack of rolled diapers held together by ribbons or strings. They’re often decorated with baby clothes, toys, or other small items. Diaper cakes make an excellent centerpiece for baby showers and are always a big hit with new parents.

A New Parent Survival Kit

A new parent survival kit is a gift that they will appreciate. The kit can include a baby carrier, a white noise machine, a nursing pillow, burp cloths, and anything else that you think would be helpful for a new parent. You can even put together a basket of non-essentials like scented candles, cozy socks, and chocolates to help the new parents relax.

Sentimental Gift

A sentimental gift is always a nice touch. You can give a frame with a picture of the new baby, a keepsake box, or a piece of jewelry with the baby’s birthstone. These gifts are a great way to show the parents and their bundle of joy how much you care about them.

Diaper Bag

A diaper bag is essential for any new parent, but it can be a bit of a hassle to choose one that is both stylish and functional. You can pick a diaper bag you think they will love if you know the parents well. If you are not sure, a gift card to a store is always a good option.

Baby Book

A baby book is an excellent way to capture all the special moments of a child’s life with photos, memories, and milestones. It is a gift that the new parents will cherish for years. To make it even more special, inscribe a message on the front of the book.

Gift Certificate

If you are stuck on what to get, a gift certificate is always a good option. You can get a gift certificate to a store that sells baby items, restaurants, or a spa. This way, the new parents can choose what they want.

They’ll also appreciate your thoughtfulness. You can even get a gift certificate to a service like a babysitter or house cleaning, enabling the new parents to have some time to themselves.

Professional Photo Shoot

A professional photoshoot is a great way to capture the new family’s first moments together. New parents often don’t have the time or energy to take professional photos making this a gift they’ll genuinely appreciate. Book the photoshoot in advance to make it less strenuous.

A Cleaning Service

The last thing new parents want to worry about with a newborn is cleaning the house. They can relax or spend time with their bundle of joy while someone else takes care of the cleaning.

Go For Practical or Sentimental Gifts

It’s not the amount of money you spend on the gift, but the thoughtfulness that counts the most. The best presents for new parents are practical, sentimental or both. Make sure it’s not forgotten or stored away in the attic.

