Finding love in the 21st century can be challenging. While your friends may be settling down and thinking of having kids, you might feel left on the shelf. There’s nothing worse than feeling like the third wheel when heading out with your pals or being the only person without a plus one at a wedding. While you might be eager to find love, you probably don’t know how to go about it. Read on to find out how to maximize your success in the dating game.

Relax

The first thing you need to do is relax. Putting too much pressure on yourself to find love can ruin every date that you go on. You might be overthinking everything you say, everything your date says, every verbal cue and every mannerism they have. By being so focused on the nitty-gritty details you won’t have the ability to get to know any potential partners.

Consider heading online and signing up to a dating app. These apps are way more intuitive than they ever have been before. They will look at your dating history, your likes and dislikes, and most importantly, your motivations. Some dating apps are for mere hook-ups, but others focus on finding real-life partners. Some are global and will search worldwide for a partner. You could find your soulmate halfway across the globe, meaning that you may end up needing a fiance visa to get married and settle in the country of your choice.

Take Things Slowly

When you are looking for love, you might be keen to go a hundred miles an hour when it comes to dating. You aren’t getting any younger so you want to have the marriage conversation on the second date and the kids’ conversation on the fifth. This desperation is not an attractive quality and could lead to your potential soul mate running a mile.

Instead, take things a lot slower. It’s ok to get to know someone over a few months and move in with them when you’re ready. Living together is a massive step and a huge sign of commitment. You are letting go of your dating life to give a full-blown relationship a go. Don’t just settle for someone who takes an interest and wait for that individual who truly deserves you.

Drop The Baggage

If you have been cheated on in the past or you have had some pretty messy breakups, it can be hard not to take this baggage into your next relationship. You need to be open and trusting. A partner who has nothing to do with your cheating ex won’t appreciate your constant need to check their phone. This smothering behavior will not result in lasting love. You need to drop the baggage that you have and leave it outside the relationship. Being open and vulnerable can be challenging but it is necessary to let someone get to know the real you. If they want to stick around, you know that you are onto a good thing.

If you are still looking for love, enjoy the dating process and enjoy being on your own and getting to know what you want in life. Only then will you be ready for Cupid’s arrow.

